No, sorry. I was thinking about the browser history.

How much data you have and what's the performance impact? I also want to know about some of your bookmark numbers and open workspaces/windows. All the numbers, Mason.

I have 6 workspaces with pages ranging from 50 to 80 (I only have 5-10 active pages open, the rest is hibernated).

Then I have a ton of bookmarks, around 700-800 with neatly organized folder system.

And then the history.

With ~1000 pages per day.

I currently have ~60000-~90000 pages in the history over 3 months.

My problem is. There are some pages that gives you a new address whatever you do on the site. In July 20-25 Vivaldi saved ~15000 pages to the history (r/place happened).

Is there a solution to prevent sites like this to be saved in history, or do I have to manually delete them every time?

The current version offers a pretty good performance, however I noticed that I simply can't open bookmarks as fast as before. I have nicknames for bookmarks and when I type them in the address field and hit enter it opens the search, like in this post.

I need at least 3 months of history saved since I don't want to thousands of pages in the bookmarks.