Let's talk about history
-
No, sorry. I was thinking about the browser history.
How much data you have and what's the performance impact? I also want to know about some of your bookmark numbers and open workspaces/windows. All the numbers, Mason.
I have 6 workspaces with pages ranging from 50 to 80 (I only have 5-10 active pages open, the rest is hibernated).
Then I have a ton of bookmarks, around 700-800 with neatly organized folder system.
And then the history.
With ~1000 pages per day.
I currently have ~60000-~90000 pages in the history over 3 months.
My problem is. There are some pages that gives you a new address whatever you do on the site. In July 20-25 Vivaldi saved ~15000 pages to the history (r/place happened).
Is there a solution to prevent sites like this to be saved in history, or do I have to manually delete them every time?
The current version offers a pretty good performance, however I noticed that I simply can't open bookmarks as fast as before. I have nicknames for bookmarks and when I type them in the address field and hit enter it opens the search, like in this post.
I need at least 3 months of history saved since I don't want to thousands of pages in the bookmarks.
-
You can see your bookmark count in
vivaldi://sync-internals- I have 805.
I have one workspace just for testing purposes; I don't often use it.
I have two monitors:
- 1920x1080 mostly for YouTube videos. Turned off when not in use.
- 1200x1600 primary monitor for browsing, web publishing, publishing, and other work.
- Email, and two other pinned tabs, one of two other unpinned tabs for forums, wikipedia, etc.
- I do not store any history.
- Keeping thousands of bookmarks is not an issue for performance; it just takes a lot of work to keep them organised.
- The Reading List, and Sessions might be helpful to reduce the number of bookmarks, which are only for sites that you often revisit. Search is usually faster than finding your bookmarks or saved tabs.
-
I have 878 bookmarks then.
My issue is, I have a lot of those bookmarks organized, names, nicknames, description, in folders on multiple layers and I want to use it. However, when I type the name or nickname and hit enter the search is always faster by a keystroke. I'm talking about less than half a second here. I can wait for it, it's just my habit to hit enter immediately. Tried to prioritize the bookmark but the browser won't let me put above the search. But this is a separate matter. I know the magicians will improve that part.
My real issue here is the history. I had so much stuff that I couldn't even open the sidebar. After deleting the r/place ones it's almost back to normal. Erased the whole week, ~15000 pages. I don't know if there's a setting that prevents history spamming like this. Every time I moved my mouse it made an entry? And some microsoft/google sites also have these kind of page setup. I'm not a web developer, I don't know what's the term for it. Sometimes I can't even go back to the previous page as the last 10 link will be the same. It's merely just an inconvenience for me, but I also wonder if spamming the history with hundreds of similar links will cause slow downs, like the problem above what can I, a mere user do.
-
I think this is also a matter of how the history information is displayed.
When one visits a serial of pages on one site it could be collapsed.
Because the Urls have a tree structure like the folders in MS explorer.
I’d appreciate such a possibility.
And a possibility to edit/overwrite the windows and tap names would also help to find your way around better anyway.