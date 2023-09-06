Python List Comprehension Error: Unexpected Output
I'm encountering an unexpected output while using list comprehension in Python. I'm trying to create a list of squared values for even numbers in a given range, but the result is not what I anticipated. Here's the code I'm using:
even_numbers = [x for x in range(10) if x % 2 == 0] squared_values = [x**2 for x in even_numbers] print(squared_values)
I expected the output to be [0, 4, 16, 36, 64], but instead, I'm getting [0, 4, 16]. It seems like the last even number (8) and its corresponding squared value (64) are missing.
Can someone help me understand why this is happening and how to correct my list comprehension code to get the desired output? Is there something I'm overlooking in my approach? Your insights would be greatly appreciated. Thank you!
it works perfectly fine in both Python 2.7.18 and 3.9.12
adding also
print (even_numbers)
I obtain
[0, 2, 4, 6, 8]
[0, 4, 16, 36, 64]
DoctorG Ambassador
@vish11 Works for me
Python # x:\opt\python> python.exe Python 3.10.8 (tags/v3.10.8:aaaf517, Oct 11 2022, 16:50:30) [MSC v.1933 64 bit (AMD64)] on win32 Type "help", "copyright", "credits" or "license" for more information. >>> >>> >>> even_numbers = [x for x in range(10) if x % 2 == 0] >>> squared_values = [x**2 for x in even_numbers] >>> print(squared_values) [0, 4, 16, 36, 64] >>>
SilentWatcher
As always, wondering why a new account would would show up on the forum to ask a coding question unrelated to Vivaldi...
Hey, at least it's in a reasonable forum for the question. This is a community, where anything (well, safe for work anyway) can be discussed - unlike the current Opera forums which are almost strictly tech support for their software.
KrunalLathiya
The output of your code is indeed [0, 4, 16, 36, 64], as expected. This confirms that your list comprehension logic is correct. If you received [0, 4, 16] as the output, it might be due to an issue outside the provided code snippet, such as a modification to the even_numbers list or an error in the environment where the code was executed.
To ensure you get the correct output, I recommend running the code again in a clean environment and verifying that no other part of your script is altering the even_numbers list before it's used in the squared values comprehension.