I understand that my decision not to use Vivaldi won't help, but I have little understanding of how to approach the issue other than this forum. I am unwilling to use Vivaldi while the process is heating up my laptop to the point where I can feel it on the keyboard.

I will respond here and try to help however I can. I am used to debugging software and hardware, but not browsers.

Running Chrome Task Manager (which I had no knowledge of) shows that the Browser process is continually at about 78 and the first App:Vivald process is continually at about 38. This is with two tabs open. Previously, when the problem first showed up, I closed tabs one at a time to try to find a tab that was causing the problem. What I discovered and just now verified again, is that the high cpu usage is not tied to any tab. In fact the the 78 for Browser and the 38 for App:Vivaldi do not change even if I close all Vivaldi windows (other than task manager, of course).

Doing the same thing on Chrome (which I am using instead of Vivaldi) with 14 tabs open shows the Browser at about 1.5, and no other process with more than .3.

Let me know if you have other things for me to try.

And thanks for the interest in solving the problem.