High CPU usage on 6.2.3105.45 (Stable channel) (arm64)
Ever since updating to 6.2.3105.45 (Stable channel) (arm64) vivaldi constantly uses about 77% CPU on my MacBook Air M2 machine. I am running Ventura 13.5.1.
I have stopped using Vivaldi because of this--it heats up my laptop noticeably.
How soon until the next version, which I hope with fix this?
I'm using newest Vivaldi on 15" 2018 MBP, Intel i7 with more than 10 tabs and also with Skype and few other apps running. The MBP is connected to electrical power too. It is running Sonoma Beta. The MBP is absolutely cool. Not even a bit of heat where the USB-C power cable is connected. Don't know whether the M chip that's giving trouble. I read a lot of people complaining of battery drain, heat etc in the 'net of these M1, M2 chips. Maybe, it has nothing to do with Vivaldi.
I have had the M2 macBook Air for a number of months with no issue The problem started with the upgrade to 6.2.3105.45. If I close Vivaldi, the problem goes away. If I restart Vivaldi, the problem comes back. I do not see the problem when using Chrome or Safari. I have restarted the machine, and the problem persists, only when Vivaldi is open. The Activity Monitor shows Vivaldi using 77% CPU when running.
Seems pretty clear to me that Vivaldi is the culprit.
I just update Vivaldi to 6.2.3105.47. It shows exactly the same problem. Bummer. I guess I'm done with Vivaldi for a while.
@tthkbw quitting will not lead to the problem being fixed faster.
Which
Vivaldiprocesses are tied to high system load (Chromium Task manager:
Shift+
Esc)?
I understand that my decision not to use Vivaldi won't help, but I have little understanding of how to approach the issue other than this forum. I am unwilling to use Vivaldi while the process is heating up my laptop to the point where I can feel it on the keyboard.
I will respond here and try to help however I can. I am used to debugging software and hardware, but not browsers.
Running Chrome Task Manager (which I had no knowledge of) shows that the Browser process is continually at about 78 and the first App:Vivald process is continually at about 38. This is with two tabs open. Previously, when the problem first showed up, I closed tabs one at a time to try to find a tab that was causing the problem. What I discovered and just now verified again, is that the high cpu usage is not tied to any tab. In fact the the 78 for Browser and the 38 for App:Vivaldi do not change even if I close all Vivaldi windows (other than task manager, of course).
Doing the same thing on Chrome (which I am using instead of Vivaldi) with 14 tabs open shows the Browser at about 1.5, and no other process with more than .3.
Let me know if you have other things for me to try.
And thanks for the interest in solving the problem.
@tthkbw
How does Vivaldi perform with the power adapter on? Does the M2 MBA gets heated up? Your post made me check my Intel MBP with on battery running Vivaldi. I know they are two different beasts, though.
I normally have the macBook plugged into power and attached to a Thunderbolt hub and a 5K monitor. I just tested with it unplugged and there is no change in CPU usage on macOS Activity Monitor nor on Chrome task manager.
@tthkbw
Oh, I thought the problem happens on battery, so I checked with battery on. The charge goes down faster than when using Safari. But, my Intel MBA plugged into power doesn't get heated up at all with Vivaldi or Safari. I'll check only with Safari tomorrow on power adapter. Monday on Battery.
What if you unplug the Thunderbolt hub and a 5K monitor? Especially the Thunderbolt hub.
Even if the external monitor has its own power supply, the Macbook would try to power it too through the USB-C port. Maybe, one of the two or both might be the culprit.
Maybe connect the hub to another port.
Same problem here (6.2.3105.47), it looks like this bug is back: https://forum.vivaldi.net/topic/84096/high-cpu-usage-on-5-7-2921-53-stable
After disabling Mail/Calendar/Feeds the problem is gone.
I wondered why my pc is so warm and vivaldi extremely slow (30-50% cpu usage with 0 tabs) since i use feeds for a week...
@chdsl I think you nailed it. I turned off mail,calendar and feeds, restarted and the excess CPU is gone!
Thanks!r
@chdsl I think you nailed it. I turned off mail,calendar and feeds, restarted and the excess CPU is gone!
@chdsl I think you nailed it. I turned off mail,calendar and feeds, restarted and the excess CPU is gone!
Thanks!r
It is @NxX3dZBV who pointed that out, not me.
@NxX3dZBV deserves the thanks!
By the way, I never had those enabled.
So, its a bug, which the Vivaldi developers should have a look in.
I noticed high CPU usage immediately after opening Vivaldi even with an empty "test" profile. In Vivaldi's own task manager it was always the same two processes sharing the CPU "Browser" and "App: Vivaldi" with about 60% and 40% respectively. This is with 6.2.3105.54 (Stable channel) (arm64) on a MacBook Pro M1 with MacOS 13.5.2.
I tried to see if there were any internal URLs that would indicate what it is doing, but no luck.
I tried the above advice to disable the Email, Feed, and Calendar function under Settings -> General and this worked to restore it to normal behaviour after restarting the browser.
-
@Odaeus
Could this problem be only on M chips?
I have a 2018 Intel MBP 15" and this is what I get running 4 tabs.
This is not a solution, just wondering.
(Skype, Finder, Opera are also running)
@chdsl I don't think there's a way of knowing that at the moment. It's most likely a small subset of users affected given I don't see more complaints and this thread isn't particularly active.
What sites are open and what extensions?
Using the native window or not?
@Chas4 said in High CPU usage on 6.2.3105.45 (Stable channel) (arm64):
What sites are open and what extensions?
None, the issue is present when starting the browser with a profile that has no extensions.
Using the native window or not?
Native window is off for me.
https://vivaldi.com/blog/desktop/minor-update-fix-6-2-macos/ is out with a fix for a different issue.
Are you using the mail client at all (mail or RSS)?
christianrank
Same issue here. Running
6.2.3105.56 (Stable channel) (arm64)on
macOS Ventura 13.6 (22G120)on a
Macbook Pro 14-inch, 2021with
Apple M1 Pro.
Vivaldi consumes crazy amounts of CPU, even without opening any Tabs.
This is after closing everything, just displaying the Start Page.
I switched from Chrome a couple of days ago, and sadly, this makes Vivaldi currently unusable and I will have to wait until this gets fixed.
Edit: Seems to be much better after disabling Calendar/Email/Feed AND restarting the browser. I first thought this makes no difference, but a restart seems to be needed to have any effect.
@christianrank great that you were able to reproduce the issue and confirm the workaround of disabling the extra features. Should help the Vivaldi team isolate it.
@chas4 no I don't use those features. It got turned on when clicked the "add RSS feed" button and I thought that might be useful but I can live without it.