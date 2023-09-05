We will be updating the Forum on Wednesday, 18th of October between 12:30 and 14:30 (UTC) (see the time in your time zone). During this time you may experience some downtime. Thanks in advance for your patience. 🙂
How Vivaldi handles image resizing
RasheedHolland
I suppose it is using the standard Chromium settings, but can't it be changed so that it never resizes images? Or that it resizes pics to ''fit to width'' when you click on it?
DoctorG Ambassador
@RasheedHolland When and where does Vivaldi resize images?
Take this for example, open the image and you will see that Edge and Vivaldi will resize it and if you click on it, it will zoom it. I want Vivaldi to always zoom images and NOT to fit to width. The second link is where the image is from.
https://media.at5.nl/images/508219.3c0ce5a.webp?width=2000&ratio=3:2&quality=70
https://www.at5.nl/artikelen/222290/renovatie-centraal-station-amsterdam-waar
DoctorG Ambassador
//edit: deleted CSS code, i fear it was a wrong solution.
@RasheedHolland But what should happen to small images? Reseize to width of tab!?
Just How It Works
My mistake, I edited the post. I don't want it to resize the pics to fit to width. I just want to see the full size pic.
@RasheedHolland Remember, what you want and what you can get are different things
This is base Chromium functionality, so I doubt anything will happen in Vivaldi with it. Just how it works, and AFAIK no workaround, just live with it. All browsers do it, because that's what most users prefer.
Sorry forgot to reply, but of course it's not a problem for small images, I'm talking about large images only. It's similar to for example XnView who gives an option to resize pics when viewing them. But that's the thing, I don't want them to be auto-resized in Vivaldi.
To clarify, I have been using a certain extension for years, that allows to change these settings. The problem is, that since a couple of months, it doesn't always resize pics correctly, I don't know if it's some type of bug in Vivaldi or what. But if some extension can do it, I'm sure that Vivaldi can also make it a built-in feature.