Problem with History View
When I first updated to Version 6.2, there was a problem with displaying the History.
Today, it happened again with the most recent version when I opened Vivaldi.
There are no entries displayed at all.
It looks as though it's not recognizing the "List" setting to display all the entries.
Instead, it only displays those for a certain date.
If I'm not mistaken, the display date was Feb. 28 the first time I opened Vivaldi today and Sep. 5 the second time.
I save the Browsing History for 6 Months, so the oldest entries are for March.
I had to reselect the "List" setting, which I never intentionally change.
Has anyone else seen this happen?
Could someone who uses "List" for their History View at least tell me if there has been any problem since updating to Version 6.2?
DoctorG Ambassador
@AllanH There was a issue in older 6.1/6.2 where dates were missing/sorted wrong in list mode but that was fixed in 6.2.3105.43.
But i can not tell more as i use daily internal 6.3 versions for my work and never had such issue again.
mib2berlin
@AllanH
Hi, a user report he/she had to click the list button again or change the view and than back, I cant remember exactly.
If it is so it is a bug but I cant reproduce it on Vivaldi 6.2.3105.45, tested a few minutes ago.
Cheers, mib
DoctorG Ambassador
I had one effect, not often, only three enties were shown and centered in list. I could get back a correct list by switching from list to month view and back. But as such was not reproducible for me, i did not report as a bug to bug tracker.
Thanks for your replies. I've only seen the issue twice. Since it is so difficult to reproduce, I'll wait for the next update.
This problem just occurred again with the latest Stable version (6.2.3105.58).
As you can see, the only date at the top is March 7, 2023, even though I save Browsing History for 6 months. The only entries displayed were for the current date. After I restarted Vivaldi, everything looked the way it should.
mib3berlin
@AllanH
Hi, it looks like the day view but the list shows October 12, I checked this again in my 2 stable profiles and it shows to 3 month range.
It seems the date in the search bar is not updated, no idea what is happen on your system.
To be honest I don´t look often at the history page, I don´t really use history.
Maybe I never noticed that.
Cheers, mib
@AllanH I've noticed the last few snapshots I only seem to be able to access the history for the current day. I've never deleted my history. But for me, this happens every time.
I have tried copying my history file to an older standalone version of Vivaldi and on a quick look, it showed my old history and the newer history, so it seems that all the history is being properly saved.
If it's a bug, it's actually been beneficial for me. I think I've had the same history file since the tech preview of Vivaldi, and I think all that history was really bogging down the browser perfromance. It used to take a long time to start up the browser, and autocomplete in the addressbar also took forever. So, I sort of get the best of both worlds now, the history file still has my old history if for some reason I needed it (which I never have, I should just clear it). But I have the performance benefit of only having a day's worth of history.
@AllanH
I've got more or less the same problem with Vivaldi for quite some time now. Mostly the history only shows the current day. Closing and restarting Vivaldi the whole history appears. I do not have the issue with the wrong date at the top however.
Edit: I just noted that this thread is in "Vivaldi for Windows". I use Linux, but the bug seems to be the same regardless of OS.