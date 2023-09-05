@AllanH I've noticed the last few snapshots I only seem to be able to access the history for the current day. I've never deleted my history. But for me, this happens every time.

I have tried copying my history file to an older standalone version of Vivaldi and on a quick look, it showed my old history and the newer history, so it seems that all the history is being properly saved.

If it's a bug, it's actually been beneficial for me. I think I've had the same history file since the tech preview of Vivaldi, and I think all that history was really bogging down the browser perfromance. It used to take a long time to start up the browser, and autocomplete in the addressbar also took forever. So, I sort of get the best of both worlds now, the history file still has my old history if for some reason I needed it (which I never have, I should just clear it). But I have the performance benefit of only having a day's worth of history.