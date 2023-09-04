We will be updating the Forum on Wednesday, 18th of October between 12:30 and 14:30 (UTC) (see the time in your time zone). During this time you may experience some downtime. Thanks in advance for your patience. 🙂
Random crashes since last update (6.2.3105.45)
Hello,
I am having random crashes while using the latest release 6.2.3105.45. I have not been able to determine a cause as it is totally random and can happen while watching a youtube video, reading a blog oder scrolling on other sites. I have not been able to identify a pattern.
Is there a way I can post a crash log if so how can I generate/see my crash logs?
Edit:
I forgot to mention my system...
MacBook Pro 16" 2021
M1 Max with 64 GB Ram
SSD: 1 TB with about 300 GB being used
MacOS Ventura 13.5 (13.5.1 will be installed today)
OakdaleFTL
@Gixxa42 You'll find crash logs at ~/Library/Application Support/Vivaldi/Crashpad/pending — use the list view to pick the most recent!
Thank you for the path! This is how it currently is:
Aug 31st: 1 crash
Sept. 1st: 1 crash
Sept. 2nd: 2 crashes
Sept. 3rd: 4 crashes
Sept. 4th 2 crashes (so far)
Edit:
So, just updated to 13.5.1
How can I open the .dmp files on macOS? I only know .dmp files from Windows and use Windbg to open them there
OakdaleFTL
You can use TextEdit, but it won't be of much use... (Xcode just considers it data, and merely shows the file's icon. I assume the Vivaldi Team understand its contents! I haven't attempted to hand-disassemble code since OSes left 8-bit processors behind.)
So a little update:
I deleted Vivaldi including the profile data. Up until now no more crashes and it's been stable for about 6 hours. Will report back if something should change.
Another Update:
I updated to 6.2.3105.47 and it still happens. Just happend again a few minutes after the update. I have also created a bug report with the ID VB-99871
Maybe a possible hint:
I thought about the crashes again and they always happened when I had two windows open side by side. I'm on a 4k monitor on my mac with the resolution set to 3008x1692 pixels so that means 1504x1692 per window. Maybe that can help to reproduce the bug.
And another and final update:
Problem seems to be resolved. It's been about two weeks now and I've not had one single crash. So either one of the last Vivaldi updates fixed it or something else on my end.
kr0n0s1024
Same here, but the crashes still persist. Mine crashes when i open the app. If i delete the archives inside sessions folder, i can open the app, but when i restart the mac, it keeps crashing.
AppleMacGenius
I am on 6.2.3105.56 and even sitting idle it locks up and crashes.. I've tried everything. It's becoming unusable... any ideas????
Yeah problems are back for me again I'm on 6.2.3105.58 (Stable channel) (arm64).
I have created another Bug report with 3 crash logs from today - VB-100581
What macOS version are you running? There is another thread within the forum with users- including myself- experiencing a situation where Vivaldi won't even open within macOS 14- Sonoma. That hasn't been fixed either.
I'm back on 12.7 Monterey.
iMac High Sierra, Vivaldi 6.2.3105.56 (Stable channel) (x86_64) intermittent crashes. This is happening a lot, it quits, loses all my tabs. Have to restart it.
Why??????