Hello,

I am having random crashes while using the latest release 6.2.3105.45. I have not been able to determine a cause as it is totally random and can happen while watching a youtube video, reading a blog oder scrolling on other sites. I have not been able to identify a pattern.

Is there a way I can post a crash log if so how can I generate/see my crash logs?

Edit:

I forgot to mention my system...

MacBook Pro 16" 2021

M1 Max with 64 GB Ram

SSD: 1 TB with about 300 GB being used

MacOS Ventura 13.5 (13.5.1 will be installed today)