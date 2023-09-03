Importing OPML
I've searched the forum for this topic, and it has been discussed before, but it would seem not recently and also not with any - to me - satisfactory resolution.
Most RSS readers/feed tools have/have had an OPML export and import option. So... I have a file with all my feeds from a couple of those tools.
I cannot understand why I can't import into Vivaldi - seems pretty basic. Am I missing something?
Thanks. I'd actually found that, but didn't read Thunderbird section because I haven't used that in ages. But looking back at it now, the answer I was looking for is there. I wonder why they didn't write it with a general "importing an OPML file of feeds" entry in that page.
Why is this absent from:
https://help.vivaldi.com/mail/mail-feeds/feeds/
Seems like the obvious place to link to this?