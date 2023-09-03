Settings: Edit
With the settings of the lower panel, which itself is in the settings, it is possible to ensure that buttons that are not in the main settings will be removed from the lower panel.
For example, the "share" button, missing from the main settings. I put it away. Well, it's not critical.
But what happens if I accidentally remove the "settings" button itself?
Vivaldi developers need create a mechanism that will automatically move buttons from the bottom panel to the main settings. Let them be duplicated, so there is not a single instance in the bottom panel.
"Download page " missing from the main settings. I deleted it, for the sake of the other 5 settings that are more important for the user. And that's it, I can't download the page anymore.
- Please increase the bottom panel to 6-7 buttons.
Then it's better to 10 - in two rows
I suggest using this topic for a popular query: where is a certain setting in the menu?
It seems to me that Vivaldi is starting to have strange problems - menu items are disappearing.
I know of only 1 button that can be customized - this is the "zoom" button. It can be removed from the menu.
Where did the Dark Mode button go? (on photo under "desktop site" )
Read the reviews for the latest snap: it's just a set of flaws, it's being fixed. Don't panic...