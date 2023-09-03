Open new tab in stack with the previously active tab
Hi,
I mean the new tab that triggered by (Ctrl+T) or the (+) button, not the new tab from link.
I am enabling those features:
— As tab stack with related tabs.
— Open tabs in current tab stacks.
Also, I saw this solution https://forum.vivaldi.net/post/530819
But, I don't want to change new tab position to (After active tab) as I want the new tabs from link to be stacked with their parent tabs.
Is there any solution?
@MWJ97 You could do the following... use
Two-LevelTab Stacking, click the + button inside the 2nd column (or row).
@npro Thanks for replying, I already know this. But, I want the new tab opened to be stacked with the parent tab that'a not inside any stack.
@MWJ97 Sry, I'm not sure I understand what you really want to do according to your (initial) description, maybe some other one can be of help.
@npro If I have a single active tab (Not a part of any stacks) and I pressed new tab button or Ctrl+T to open a new tab, I want this new tab to be stacked to the previously active window.
I've been wanting this feature for years. Basically a combination of 'As tab stack with related tab' and 'After active tab' so it would need to be, 'As tab stack after active tab'. Have you found any workarounds in the last couple years?
Being able to Ctrl+T and have it create a new stack with active tab would be pretty great.