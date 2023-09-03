Hi,

I mean the new tab that triggered by (Ctrl+T) or the (+) button, not the new tab from link.

I am enabling those features:

— As tab stack with related tabs.

— Open tabs in current tab stacks.

Also, I saw this solution https://forum.vivaldi.net/post/530819

But, I don't want to change new tab position to (After active tab) as I want the new tabs from link to be stacked with their parent tabs.

Is there any solution?