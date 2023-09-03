How to disable search history in address bar for vivaldi android?
I dont want to see my search history on android. I dont want to clear my history to clear it. Is there a flag to disable this? Is this on the roadmap? This is the only thing keeping me from switching to vivaldi.
edwardp
Look in https://forum.vivaldi.net/category/136/mobile-feature-requests to see if this has been previously requested. If not, feel free to request the feature there, so others can vote on it. This is where the Vivaldi developers look when adding new features.
nellaiseemai1
Disable this flag. It removes search history coming on address bar.
#organic-repeatable-queries