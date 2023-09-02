Tabs disappear from tab cycle list eventually
So, I usually have tons of tabs open. If I leave enough tabs open and walk away and return after some time period later, most of the tabs no longer show up in the tab cycle list. They're still in the tab bar, but I can no longer cycle back to them.
This behavior was not present in 5.7; If I had a tab open, it was in my cycle list. Always.
How do I get Vivaldi to stop removing open tabs from my tab cycle list so I can tab back to them rather than having to click them with the mouse?
Thanks!
Upgraded to 6.2, which restarts the browser. All tabs are in the cycle selector; but will this last or will the tabs slowly disappear from the tab cycler while they're still open? I guess we'll see.
Unfortunately still broken years later to this date; Running
6.5.3206.39 (Stable channel) (x86_64)and as usual, it missed a tab.
It's amazing all the tab features available now; and this basic function that's been available for over 15 years stopped being reliable at 5.7. Hugely disappointing.