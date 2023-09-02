So, I usually have tons of tabs open. If I leave enough tabs open and walk away and return after some time period later, most of the tabs no longer show up in the tab cycle list. They're still in the tab bar, but I can no longer cycle back to them.

This behavior was not present in 5.7; If I had a tab open, it was in my cycle list. Always.

How do I get Vivaldi to stop removing open tabs from my tab cycle list so I can tab back to them rather than having to click them with the mouse?

Thanks!