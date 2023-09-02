The latest version of the logo has an extra triangle, which is ugly.

Give me back my simple logo.

Why is it mandatory to show the triangle?

Some people explain it as a hint that the logo is clickable and a menu.

Hey, don't take users for fools

From 2016 to 2023, a total of 7 years, it's a simple logo display

Users know the logo is clickable

Has Vivaldi forgotten who their target users are?

To teach geeks and pro users that it's a clickable button?

Treating them like idiots or newborn babies?

Shouldn't there be a triangle next to the Vivaldi logo on cell phones too?

How about a prompt in the address bar that says: "Click here and you can enter the URL"

Add a triangle to all the icons in the panel bar to indicate that they can be expanded.

I have a lot of respect for the Vivaldi team, every single one of them is doing a great job. Especially the designers have been great in the past.

Is Vivaldi now adding boring formalized KPIs (Key performance indicators)? Mandating what number of changes should be made in each update? So much so that the designers change for the sake of change

Every Vivaldi user knows that icons on the UI are clickable, no one asks, is that cloud icon and trash can icon clickable?

Now, our Vivaldi designers want to tell you that I added a triangle to the logo so you know it's clickable!

Why don't the other icons have a triangle?

Designers can wait if they are not inspired, but don't go making changes just for the sake of it.

Next version remove the triangle from the logo

Or add triangles to all the icons to let users know that you're treating them like idiots!

Those who know don't need the triangle hint, those who don't won't even know what the triangle means even if you add it