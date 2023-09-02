Remove the Logo Triangle！！！
-
Poto Ambassador
The latest version of the logo has an extra triangle, which is ugly.
Give me back my simple logo.
Why is it mandatory to show the triangle?
Some people explain it as a hint that the logo is clickable and a menu.
Hey, don't take users for fools
From 2016 to 2023, a total of 7 years, it's a simple logo display
Users know the logo is clickable
Has Vivaldi forgotten who their target users are?
To teach geeks and pro users that it's a clickable button?
Treating them like idiots or newborn babies?
Shouldn't there be a triangle next to the Vivaldi logo on cell phones too?
How about a prompt in the address bar that says: "Click here and you can enter the URL"
Add a triangle to all the icons in the panel bar to indicate that they can be expanded.
I have a lot of respect for the Vivaldi team, every single one of them is doing a great job. Especially the designers have been great in the past.
Is Vivaldi now adding boring formalized KPIs (Key performance indicators)? Mandating what number of changes should be made in each update? So much so that the designers change for the sake of change
Every Vivaldi user knows that icons on the UI are clickable, no one asks, is that cloud icon and trash can icon clickable?
Now, our Vivaldi designers want to tell you that I added a triangle to the logo so you know it's clickable!
Why don't the other icons have a triangle?
Designers can wait if they are not inspired, but don't go making changes just for the sake of it.
Next version remove the triangle from the logo
Or add triangles to all the icons to let users know that you're treating them like idiots!
Those who know don't need the triangle hint, those who don't won't even know what the triangle means even if you add it
-
@Poto Workarounded with CSS custom code but yeah would be nIce to the hide the arrow by default. I'm pretty sure is not very popular
-
Has Vivaldi forgotten who their target users are?
Apparently they're aiming to catch the attention of non smart people that don't know a menu is and has been ALWAYS in the top left, and not in the top right like chrome does.
-
/* Remove V button expand arrow */ #browser:has(.vivaldi-v) {--menuWidth: 26px;} .vivaldi .expand-arrow {display: none;}
-
jorgefilho
Yes, I also found this triangle along with the logo very ugly. Congratulations to all involved.
-
Pesala Ambassador
@Poto There is nothing much to get annoyed by here. CSS can fix it if it bugs you.
Or, just select the hamburger icon in Settings, Appearance.
-
You can use this to enhance the appearance of the "Menu" and "Workspace" buttons.
/* ======== CODES PERSO - interface 100% ============ */ /* ======== Vivaldi v_6.2 ============ */ /* Hide the little arrow next to the "Workspace" icon */ .button-toolbar.workspace-popup .button-toolbar-menu-indicator { display: none; } /* Modify margins using the workspace button */ #app .button-toolbar.workspace-popup button { gap: 0; padding: 0 4px 0 4px; border: 0; } /* hide the small arrow to the right of the Menu button */ .vivaldi .expand-arrow { display: none; } /* to crop the Vivaldi icon */ #browser:has(.vivaldi-v) { --menuWidth: 34px; } /* make the menu icon transparent */ .vivaldi span { opacity: 0.8; } /* highlight the Menu button as the cursor passes over it */ #browser .vivaldi:hover span.vivaldi-v, #browser .vivaldi:focus-visible span.vivaldi-v, #browser .vivaldi:hover span.burger-icon, #browser .vivaldi:focus-visible span.burger-icon { opacity: 1; } /* adapt the "Menu" button to the custom zoom of the user interface */ #browser.win button.vivaldi { scale: unset !important; }
result
-
jorgefilho
I have no idea how to apply this , but I'll research here and try. Thank you.
-
@jorgefilho see for example here https://forum.vivaldi.net/topic/90031/massive-code-refactoring-brings-speed-to-vivaldi/56?_=1693747756584 and instead of the code shown there (which changes other things) use the code provided above
-
jorgefilho
@WildEnte it was easier than I thought and I don't understand programming at all hahahah! Thanks again buddy.
-
Came here for exactly this, a large reason I use Vivaldi is for simplicity and minimalist design, the drop-down triangle has added unnecessary bloat to the tab bar. I have changed to the "triple lines" menu as a temporary workaround, but it is ugly compared to the old V.
-
@Pesala this is pretty much Vivladi forum lately. "oh You didn't like that design for idiots? there's nothing to be annoyed about just use CSS". it's soo much google style.