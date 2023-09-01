We will be updating the Forum on Wednesday, 18th of October between 12:30 and 14:30 (UTC) (see the time in your time zone). During this time you may experience some downtime. Thanks in advance for your patience. 🙂
All speed dial favicons are blurry / low resolution as of latest update, did a full clean install as well same issue persists
-
-
Have same issue
-
edwardp Ambassador
It's a known issue, regular bookmark icons as well. Bug report is VAB-7668 (confirmed).
-
@edwardp That's good thanks for letting me know! Do you happen to know when this is planned to be fixed?
-
edwardp Ambassador
@Anduril97 said in All speed dial favicons are blurry / low resolution as of latest update, did a full clean install as well same issue persists:
@edwardp That's good thanks for letting me know! Do you happen to know when this is planned to be fixed?
This issue is with Chromium, so the fix would come from upstream, by the Chromium developers.