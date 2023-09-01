We will be updating the Forum on Wednesday, 18th of October between 12:30 and 14:30 (UTC) (see the time in your time zone). During this time you may experience some downtime. Thanks in advance for your patience. 🙂
emails not being sent
-
Just started working with the new Vivaldi version. All emails I send get stuck in the 'to be sent' folder, with no error message whatsoever, or notification of any sort.
To my dismay, I now find in that folder an old email to a supplier dating from 8 months ago. I had submitted a complaint, and never got a reply. I was upset with them for not addressing the issue, but I now realize that they never got the message.
I checked all linked email accounts, and they test as 'verified'.
-
edwardp Ambassador
If the accounts test as Verified, then the account information is accurate.
The folder you are referring to, is All Messages / Outbox. When you highlight a message in that folder, there should be an option (on the right-click menu) to send the message.
If this persists, then I would check with your e-mail provider.
-
Sorry for the delay.. not logging in to this forum very often.
Check with my email provider? My email provider is Google. I don't think one can check anything with them...
Anyway, Vivaldi is listed on my gmail account as having full access. I removed the account from Vivaldi, put it back. Tried OAuth, password, all modes of authentications. Nothing works. I receive emails in Vivaldi, but can't send anything from any account.
I have been using Vivaldi mail since its inception. After over 15000 emails sent without problems, it really sucks big time to have to go back to Gmail.
-
mib2berlin
@mmikeyy
Hi, something is blocking Vivaldi to send on your system.
It happen sometimes happens that after an update of Vivaldi a third party security software change it´s behave.
Even it was working for Years.
Do you use one?
Cheers, mib
-
yojimbo274064400
Consider enabling Settings > Mail > Turn on SMTP Logs in Console and then follow the instructions to view Console output during SMTP interactions, Troubleshooting and Debugging Vivaldi Mail | Vivaldi Browser Help
Hopefully this will give a clue to what the cause is.
-
@yojimbo274064400 Thanks for the suggestion. The console shows nothing worthy of note. All that is shown is a bunch of messages cycling through all accounts, updating each one's idling status.
When I send a message, it goes directly to the outbox and stays there, with no debug message appearing in the console at that moment...
-
@mib2berlin I have no new extension installed. Disabled all but a few. My antivirus doesn't interfere with emails as far as I know, but I disabled it just in case. No change. Total mystery...
-
I asked Chat-GPT to see if it would have any recommendations worth considering. The only one that is interesting but useless is that I might have been included in a list of known spammers. It says that I should contact vivaldi.com/support, which just sends people back to this forum. I doubt that this even makes sense because I can send emails from any number of accounts with always the same result.
-
wow... Messages were just sent all of a sudden. I decided to take drastic action after seeing an error in the console, related to an extension that I could not identify (identified with cryptic code). The message was related to an 'inject-all bundle'.
So I deactivated absolutely all extensions. And poof... the messages disappeared one by one from my outbox.
That roofing contractor, to whom I complained back in december, will now be scratching his head as I saw that message leaving...
Thanks for the help. I'll try reactivating the extensions one by one to attempt to identify the culprit. That may take some time, but I'll post the result here for anyone interested.
-
mib2berlin
@mmikeyy
Hi, nobody could imagine extensions can do such things in Vivaldi but they can.
Feedback about the involved extension would be nice and help other user to tackle down such strange issues.
Thanks, mib
-
Ok here's my feedback... Emails were sent only after all extensions were disabled. Then I re-enabled them all one by one, sending an email each time. I could see the outbox count switch to 1, then disappear (0 not displayed) when the email was successfully sent. To my dismay, all emails were successfully sent, even after all extensions were enabled again.
It seems to be another case of the most common fix for so many problems: turn the thing off, then on again. In this case, the difficulty was determining what "the thing" is. It was all extensions.
-
@mmikeyy said in emails not being sent:
wow... Messages were just sent all of a sudden. I decided to take drastic action after seeing an error in the console, related to an extension that I could not identify (identified with cryptic code). The message was related to an 'inject-all bundle'.
So I deactivated absolutely all extensions. And poof... the messages disappeared one by one from my outbox.
That roofing contractor, to whom I complained back in december, will now be scratching his head as I saw that message leaving...
Thanks for the help. I'll try reactivating the extensions one by one to attempt to identify the culprit. That may take some time, but I'll post the result here for anyone interested.
@gmg while I don't think there is enough info for a worthwhile bug report because the issue "cannot send emails until all extensions are deactivated" doesn't seem to be reproducible, you may still want to take notice of the issue @mmikeyy has described above.
I haven't contributed anything to this thread, so all that I feel comfortable saying apart from pinging a dev is @mib2berlin and @yojimbo274064400 great support effort as usual, and @mmikeyy hope all works now.
-
gmg Vivaldi Team
@mmikeyy any hints on which extensions to test? You can send me personally if you don't want to post here.
Also new version means stable right? Not the snapshot test versions?
-
Vivaldi version: 6.2.3105.48 (Stable channel) (64-bit)
The extensions I have:
-
gmg Vivaldi Team
@mmikeyy and the last ones you turned off?
-
@gmg I wish I remembered. There were 4 or 5 left at the end.
I asked Chat-GPT if it knows about an 'inject-all-bundle' module related to Vivaldi extensions (which triggered an error), and it readily pointed to a Vivaldi core extension. But I guess you already know that...
-
The problem is back today.
If it's of any interest, the console shows the following:
The problem was totally solved yesterday. After the computer was left in standby for the night (with browser open), the first email sent remains stuck in the outbox today.
-
@gmg my last post was meant to be a reply to you...
-
arrgh... The email stuck in the outbox is dated yesterday at 17:00. It is similar to the one I was sending just now, so I thought it was this last one that was stuck. I just sent another email and saw the outbox count briefly show 2, then 1.
It's still strange that this one email stays there.
-
Ok... I see what was wrong. I have two gmail accounts (luckily so I can see the difference). All messages stuck in the outbox this time came from one of them. Emails from the other account were sent without problem.
So I set the problematic account with the same settings as the one that works. It finally worked. Note that both accounts were shown as 'verified'.
With Gmail apparently, you can't send if the server connection uses username/password. OAuth is needed, but not only that. SSL/TLS, the recommended setting for connection security, is the only mode that works. The other option doesn't work.
Alas, all options show the account as 'verified', even though only one of them really works.