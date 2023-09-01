Ok... I see what was wrong. I have two gmail accounts (luckily so I can see the difference). All messages stuck in the outbox this time came from one of them. Emails from the other account were sent without problem.

So I set the problematic account with the same settings as the one that works. It finally worked. Note that both accounts were shown as 'verified'.

With Gmail apparently, you can't send if the server connection uses username/password. OAuth is needed, but not only that. SSL/TLS, the recommended setting for connection security, is the only mode that works. The other option doesn't work.

Alas, all options show the account as 'verified', even though only one of them really works.