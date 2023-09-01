last edited by

I've followed three different tutorials & can't sync CalDav with Vivaldi calendar linked to a Vivaldi email address.

Which tutorial is the correct one?

Tutorial 1: (https://help.vivaldi.com/services/webmail/set-up-vivaldi-webmails-calendar-in-calendar-clients/)

CalDAV server - calendar.vivaldi.net

Tutorial 2: (https://forum.vivaldi.net/topic/53617/sync-your-vivaldi-web-calendar-with-vivaldi-browser-and-android?page=1)

CalDAV server - https://calendar.vivaldi.net/calendars/

Tutorial 3: (https://www.davx5.com/tested-with/vivaldi)

CalDAV server - https://calendar.vivaldi.net/calendars/[email protected]/default/ (where /default/ is the name of your calendar)

The conflicting information about what the correct 'base url' is for the Vivaldi calendar is confusing & tedious to navigate.

Has anyone recently been able to link their calendar with DAVx5?