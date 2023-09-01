We will be updating the Forum on Wednesday, 18th of October between 12:30 and 14:30 (UTC) (see the time in your time zone). During this time you may experience some downtime. Thanks in advance for your patience. 🙂
Issue with DAVx5 Sync Vivaldi Calendar with Email
-
I've followed three different tutorials & can't sync CalDav with Vivaldi calendar linked to a Vivaldi email address.
Which tutorial is the correct one?
Tutorial 1: (https://help.vivaldi.com/services/webmail/set-up-vivaldi-webmails-calendar-in-calendar-clients/)
CalDAV server - calendar.vivaldi.net
Tutorial 2: (https://forum.vivaldi.net/topic/53617/sync-your-vivaldi-web-calendar-with-vivaldi-browser-and-android?page=1)
CalDAV server - https://calendar.vivaldi.net/calendars/
Tutorial 3: (https://www.davx5.com/tested-with/vivaldi)
CalDAV server - https://calendar.vivaldi.net/calendars/[email protected]/default/ (where /default/ is the name of your calendar)
The conflicting information about what the correct 'base url' is for the Vivaldi calendar is confusing & tedious to navigate.
Has anyone recently been able to link their calendar with DAVx5?
-
I'd like a solution, too. Because setting it up keeps giving me the error that CalDav at vivaldi is not available.
-
mib2berlin
@R666999 @Fubero
Hi, I use OneCalendar, it can sync with the Vivaldi calendar directly.
For a test you can use this:
https://www.onecalendar.nl/support/faq/disable-certificate-validation-on-android
To enable this permanent:
https://forum.vivaldi.net/topic/81011/caldav-network-issues/6#:~:text=Here is the cause and workaround.
Cheers, mib
-
I'll try it. Thank you
-
mib2berlin
@Fubero
User name: [email protected]
Password: your Vivaldi account password
Server: https://calendar.vivaldi.net/calendars/
I cant find the certificate at moment, disable it in OneCalendar work.
This is a security setting, if you are paranoid don´t use it.
EDIT: The Cert is removed in my Android 12 device but on my Android 8.1 device it is still valid.
Digital Signature Trust Co.
DST Root CA X3 p