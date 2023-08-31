We will be updating the Forum on Wednesday, 18th of October between 12:30 and 14:30 (UTC) (see the time in your time zone). During this time you may experience some downtime. Thanks in advance for your patience. 🙂
Super slow Browser History auto-complete suggestions since last upgrade
Since yesterday's update (the one about Vivaldi being faster), when I type on the address bar, it takes around 7 seconds for the browser history auto-suggestions to show. Screencast: https://app.screencast.com/AxZcsGPTalEE1
You can also see that some of the other suggestions are also VERY slow.
Before the "faster Vivaldi" upgrade, the interaction with auto-suggestion was INSTANT.
This is what my settings look like:
DoctorG Ambassador
@pablofarias Takes really long to show up.
How long is the time range to save history (check Settings → Privacy)? Forever?
If someone can confirm the slowness, too, please report issue to Vivaldi bug tracker. Once that is done, share the bug number (beginning with VB-) you got by bug report mail. Thanks for helping us making Vivaldi better.
1 year. The speed issue only started yesterday with the new update. My privacy settings:
MoosMas Ambassador
Can confirm. I currently have 119 tabs open on my laptop in just one of my profiles across 6 windows (don't judge), and before the last update it could handle it without any problems. Sometimes a little bit of a delay when opening yet another one, but no major issues. After the update, opening and closing tabs has become painstakingly slow. Opening a new window or a different profile is pretty fast, although loading tabs takes a while. But that's probably because I have a ton of them in that profile as well.
Also, 'Save browsing history' is set to 'Forever'. This wasn't a problem before. Sure, opening the history took a while, but if I set the view to 'Day' instead of list or something else, it was still pretty quick to load.
Vivaldi 6.2.3105.45 (Stable channel) (64-bit)
Revision 2c70753efd4b3344b0d0c7247329b29ac2b40489
OS Windows 11 Version 22H2 (Build 22621.2134)
JavaScript V8 11.6.189.19
User Agent Mozilla/5.0 (Windows NT 10.0; Win64; x64) AppleWebKit/537.36 (KHTML, like Gecko) Chrome/116.0.0.0 Safari/537.36
I also noticed the address bar slowness after updating, but my issue was not as severe as OP's.
Try clearing the browser cache, both from Vivaldi interface (
Tools-
Delete Browsing Data) and also Chrome interface (type
chrome://settings, then go to
Privacy and security, then
Clear browsing data).
On my system, it makes the address bar normal again.
Thanks @23443 ! I did that and it now works instantly fast again.
MoosMas Ambassador
@23443 Legend! The address bar was really slow for me. When typing something, it would take around 10 seconds for the right suggestions to appear. Clearing the cache only worked after doing a restart (
vivaldi://restart), so maybe it's worth trying that first for anyone else having this problem.
mrdbugjacobs
Some speedup for me but I dont want to clean my History
I might need to prune my bookmarks that are massively duplicated. I get a list of 12+ sometimes of the same bookmark.. Any tool for this ?
I didn't want to delete my history so I tried to just disable it for the search. And It works with that for me so that my search is as fast as before.
I'm having the same issue although it's not 7 seconds, maybe 1 or 2, however that doesn't make it okay. Previously the browser would autofill almost instantaneously. Now there's a delay and it's very frustrating. I sure hope there will be an update to fix the issue because clearing the browser history isn't a solution.
mib2berlin
It seems nobody reported this to the Vivaldi bug tracker, so it will never be fixed.
If anybody have time:
For information on how to report a bug, see this URL: https://vvld.in/how-to-report-bugs
Once that is done, please share the bug number (beginning with VB-). Thanks.
On the form, you can add your email address. Once submitted, you'll get a confirmation. You can reply to this with any logs or further info.
Cheers, mib
Submitted: VB-99842
aashish108
Thought it was just me, it just caught my attention that the address bar was lagging; turned off history for address bar but its still 1 to 2 seconds slow/lags. Following. I was comparing it to FF and the address bar was super fast
@nelliott500 Out of curiosity, did the report mention "cache" or "history"? Both are mentioned above, and a couple people suggest cache is the issue. I don't know why that would be or if they still think that, but (a large) history is the problem to my knowledge. If the report is about cache that may doom it.
@rseiler I didn't mention either in my report but I did just clear my cache, restart Vivaldi, and the delay is still there.
-
Pesala Ambassador
@nelliott500 You can reply to your Bug Report notification email to include further details if you need to. That way, it does not get overlooked.
-
mib2berlin
@nelliott500
Hi, all other user in this thread report the address bar is fast again after cleaning the cache.
I have 3 month setup and have 4-5000 page views a week, some report 15000.
I have no slowdown at all in the address bar, does perhaps the priority setting influence this?
I add labels and a link to this thread to the report.
Cheers, mib
-
nelliott500
I do want to clarify something: I'm not seeing a massive delay like some others have reported. It's less than a second but it exists and absolutely throws off my workflow based on how I've used the browser before this update.
@mib2berlin I played around with the Drop-Down Menu Priority checkboxes. If I disable "Frequently Visited Pages", the auto-complete is instant again. I don't know what the difference between "Browser History" and "Frequently Visited Pages" is but that's the one causing issues.
EDIT: I think I was wrong there. It's a very short delay so it's difficult to track. I'll see if I can narrow it down or confirm the settings don't make any difference.
-
Looks like it's "Browser History". Disable that and auto-complete is instant.
My browser history is set to only keep 6 months worth of activity which I think is pretty reasonable. Something about browser history searching was impacted by this code refactor.
-
@nelliott500 Could be. I've moved the history+typed to the bottom because I set it forever so I was already suspecting a link might exists.