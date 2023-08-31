Since yesterday's update (the one about Vivaldi being faster), when I type on the address bar, it takes around 7 seconds for the browser history auto-suggestions to show. Screencast: https://app.screencast.com/AxZcsGPTalEE1

You can also see that some of the other suggestions are also VERY slow.

Before the "faster Vivaldi" upgrade, the interaction with auto-suggestion was INSTANT.

This is what my settings look like: