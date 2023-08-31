Paypal cannot log in - from saved page or from google search
-
I began a paypal account today. logged out and now the saved page will not load. I am on Apple OS. Using Vivaldi 6.2.3105.43. I have deleted history and deleted cookies several times and restarted. When I search in google and then select the log in selection - no page loads. When I am able to get to the general Paypal page, the login selection does not do anything when I select it. I do not have any blockers on. I was able to log in via Firefox. I am using my vivaldi.net address as my mail for Paypal. Help?
-
@nedhamson Hi, I've been using PayPal for years in Vivaldi without problems.
Your issue seems the kind of stuff adblockers or extensions would cause.
So double and triple-check that. Check your extensions manager, check Vivaldi's blocker settings. Whitelist PayPal dot com.
Please try the troubleshooting steps, including testing in a clean profile and disabling adblocking/extensions:
https://help.vivaldi.com/desktop/troubleshoot/troubleshooting-issues/
-
@Pathduck Thanks - seems it was just timing... next day and I can sign in with no problem.
-
@nedhamson OK it's the Wet & Wild Web - anything can happen, sites break all the time
Probably some "stale cache" issue.
Deleting History and Cookies is usually not going to do much. Clearing Cache would be better in such cases.
A tip: When encountering a "website quirk" hit Ctrl+F5 to force a reload, bypassing cache. It usually solves a lot of different stuff when you encounter it.
-
I've been using PayPal for years and all of a sudden every time I go to use it, it crashes Vivaldi. What the heck?
-
See
https://forum.vivaldi.net/topic/91774/vivaldi-6-4-rc-1-vivaldi-desktop-browser-snapshot-3160-33-34/49#:~:text=pay on aliexpress with PayPal