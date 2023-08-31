Web panels Messenger
Hello,
How do I trick Messenger to work in wen panel, please? The annoying Meta company forces you to use an Android app or an OS other than Linux. It works as a classic page, but not after switching to the Panel.
GistOfSpirit
Try to right-click on the icon in the panel, and select "show desktop version". It used to work in the past, although I don't use it right now.
Thank you I would be blind it works.
RadekPilich
What is the solution these days?
The desktop version now has something like 4 column layout instead of 2, which makes it not really suitable for the side panel.