Bookmark Nicknames no longer directly opens links.
-
Post update Bookmark nicknames now will perform a search when attempting to be used in the address field. I have attempted to check open bookmarks on nickname match, however that appears to have no effect.
-
Looks like nicknames are now case sensitive, previously they were case insensitive. As well, it appears that searching now takes priority over nicknames, so you cannot simply enter the nickname and press enter. One other thing of note, It appears that entering a nickname returns results slowly unless you deselect browser history. Will fiddle around more and report back any better results I find.
-
DoctorG Ambassador
I saw such by testing: if you have a bookmark with
xand one with
Xthen a x or a X in address field opens both.
-
@DoctorG Interesting I just tested and it appears that my version is case sensitive and must be handled as such. So x must be referenced as x and X as X, which is fine, however previously it was not case sensitive and would open has you previously mentioned, being case insensitive.
-
Pesala Ambassador
For me, x and X both open x.com, which has the nickname x (lowercase).
-
I can also confirm one of the symptoms. Single letter nicknames are invoked too slowly when the history is to be searched as well.
You must now learn to wait a second...
(Vivaldi on Linux, my history is keep for three months, 28364 sites currently)
-
Same here, Vivaldi on Linux. Very annoying.
-
@OctalVolt
Can confirm (Windows). Brand new computer, no history. Took me an hour to get annoyed by the lack of response when using single letter nicknames. I keep searching for single letters on Google...
-
@cuh7b5 @OctalVolt
Hi, single nickname open the link in < 0.5 seconds, estimated, with about 7000 history entries.
Some user report address bar slowdown with really big history 20000+.
This seems to be a different issue.
Cheers, mib
-
@mib2berlin I have 70000 history entries. But this did not cause any problems only in the newest versions of Vivaldi. Nickname in the address bar used to have priority over any other search types. It worked literally instantly (not even with 0.5s delay) even with my huge history. Now I tried with a fresh profile without any history entries and it is around 0.5s, not instant at all. Now I have to wait for the search bar to offer my bookmarked page and if I hit Enter too quickly then I get a search result instead of my bookmarked page. Pretty annoying.
-
@cuh7b5
Work slower.
They change the priority settings in 6.2, can you check?
-
@mib2berlin Thanks, I was not aware of this setting. I cannot move "Nicknames" to the first position in this list though. So yes, until Vivaldi developers don't solve this, we have to work slower which is not a good approach when browsers compete in effectiveness and speed.
-
@cuh7b5
The developer are aware of the nickname and address bar slowdown, I bet they fix this soonish.
Cheers, mib
-
Adding support for these issues (have also clicked a couple of "like" buttons in this thread, if that helps anything).
- You can't move anything ahead of Search in the priority list. You ought to be able to, if the point is to set your own priorities.
- There's a delay before it recognizes your nickname, and there didn't used to be. You end up with search results you don't want.
-
@mib2berlin said in Bookmark Nicknames no longer directly opens links.:
@cuh7b5
The developer are aware of the nickname and address bar slowdown, I bet they fix this soonish.
Cheers, mib
Work around: Quick Commands (default F2 or CTRL+E afaik). Inserted Nicknames open immediately.
But still, it's very annoying.
So 23 days later: How long can it take?