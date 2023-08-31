I updated, and it now crashes on startup, even with no tabs on load.

I deleted the old application and did a clean install with the same profile (as I had another issue previously where the update menu command was not doing anything).

Furthermore, I also deleted the active session/tabs. So it loads with no tabs/workspaces etc.

Crash reports: https://drive.google.com/file/d/1T1Et3nfQD3tl7c02jxFKD6IvGYwjpeKC/view?usp=sharing

Does anyone know whats going wrong pls? Cheers!

Vivaldi 6.2.3105.45 (Stable channel) (64-bit)

Revision 2c70753efd4b3344b0d0c7247329b29ac2b40489

OS Windows 11 Version 22H2 (Build 22621.2134)

JavaScript V8 11.6.189.19

User Agent Mozilla/5.0 (Windows NT 10.0; Win64; x64) AppleWebKit/537.36 (KHTML, like Gecko) Chrome/116.0.0.0 Safari/537.36