Vivaldi now crashes on startup :(
-
I updated, and it now crashes on startup, even with no tabs on load.
I deleted the old application and did a clean install with the same profile (as I had another issue previously where the update menu command was not doing anything).
Furthermore, I also deleted the active session/tabs. So it loads with no tabs/workspaces etc.
Crash reports: https://drive.google.com/file/d/1T1Et3nfQD3tl7c02jxFKD6IvGYwjpeKC/view?usp=sharing
Does anyone know whats going wrong pls? Cheers!
Vivaldi 6.2.3105.45 (Stable channel) (64-bit)
Revision 2c70753efd4b3344b0d0c7247329b29ac2b40489
OS Windows 11 Version 22H2 (Build 22621.2134)
JavaScript V8 11.6.189.19
User Agent Mozilla/5.0 (Windows NT 10.0; Win64; x64) AppleWebKit/537.36 (KHTML, like Gecko) Chrome/116.0.0.0 Safari/537.36
-
DoctorG Ambassador
@aashish108
To test what whrong, first start cmd.exe to get command lien window.
You know how to run a command in Command Line?
Type the command or copy&paste into window and hit Return
For all these test you should not have a Vivaldi process running, if you use Vivaldi, close it after each test.
Test #1:
To start without extensions:
start vivaldi --disable-extensions
Does Vivaldi start?
Test #2:
start with disabled GPU (=no hardware acceleration)
start vivaldi --disable-gpu
Does Vivaldi start?
Test #3:
Start with a temporary test profile
start vivaldi --user-data-dir="%TEMP%\VIVTEMP"
Does Vivaldi start?
-
It looks like its a lot better without extensions! While in there, I closed several windows so there was only one main window; loaded with extensions and all is normal now. Looks like Vivaldi does not cope as well with multiple windows and maybe some extension? Its hard to figure out what happened.
Btw My session has 895 tabs, 11 workspaces in 2 windows. Thats usually ok!
-
ihormykolayovych
Even in private window (right click on task bar on pinned vivaldi launcher) without any extension it can crash or stuck on grey screen with Vivaldi logo in the middle. Other browsers works fine. Such a bug is only Vivaldi feature, which shows up from time to time over couple of years.
-
@ihormykolayovych Which security apps have you installed in Windows?
-
ihormykolayovych
@DoctorG only avast free antivirus installed right now. Windows defender disabled.
-
aashish108
I take it back, Vivaldi still crashes albeit not on startup but randomly. I switched to another workspace and started quickly closing tabs then it crashed and closed by itself. On restart, its behaving normally even when I continued to mass close tabs.
Not so reliable these days
Not sure if anyone checks these bug report but heres the latest one: https://drive.google.com/file/d/1rwObCx3mjXoHxJi2lLyyy32ZMpulH4IN/view?usp=drive_link
-
@aashish108 Had you sent crashdumps to Vivaldi bug report page?
-
@DoctorG did not recall that page! Will do.
-
lukascarls
@aashish108 Have you had any luck with this? I have the same problem with version 6.2.3105.51. Opening a private window doesn't do much, and opening with disabled extensions and hardware acceleration doesn't work either. I have submitted a bug report as well.
-
I was having strange issues with my profile, freezes also. Browser not working really. I thought I fixed it by deleting some sessions but the issue came back later.
I just switched to Firefox with Sidebery never resolved the issue.
-
I opened a news publication site and that's when the crashing started. Vivaldi would not stay open. After checking around for a solution, one of which involved deleting a session in the local app part of Windows, I tried opening a private window which happily stayed open, but I couldn't do anything from there. Decided to open a new tab from the taskbar icon which worked and allowed me to close the offending tab from there. Back to normal finally.
-
@Aruz Please check Troubleshooting issues.