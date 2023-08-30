We will be updating the Forum on Wednesday, 18th of October between 12:30 and 14:30 (UTC) (see the time in your time zone). During this time you may experience some downtime. Thanks in advance for your patience. 🙂
Vivaldi broke after the update
-
Vivaldi stopped working after the update. I've uninstalled it and installed the previous version and it works.
Unfortunately it updates automatically and I can't keep the older version. I keep changing the setting to not update but it doesn't remember the setting and updates again. How can I stop it from updating?
And more importantly, why it doesn't work after the update?
-
@maxoku Some sort of conflict.
Either you have installed an extension that breaks the new version of Vivaldi, or your on-board 3rd-party security software is blocking it because it is an "unknown" app, or some tab you have open has content that was retrieved by the old version but breaks the new one, or there is a remote possibility that something about your graphic driver doesn't like the new version.
-
@Ayespy It's not a tab problem, no tab was open and it stated in the title bar there was a start page. The gray background with logo displays and then a native title bar saying that Vivaldi - Start Page doesn't respond. I don't have a 3rd party security software at the moment, only the native from Windows.
How to check what might be the problem? Is there a way to temporary open Vivaldi in safe mode without addons on? How about to check the graphic card as well? Disabling hardware acceleration would help if that was a problem?
There are no crash logs made as well.
-
DoctorG Ambassador
@maxoku To test what whrong, first start cmd.exe to get command lien window.
You know how to run a command in Command Line?
Type the command or copy&paste into window and hit Return
For all these test you should not have a Vivaldi process running, if you use Vivaldi, close it after each test.
Test #1:
To start without extensions:
start vivaldi --disable-extensions
Does Vivaldi start?
Test #2:
start with disabled GPU (=no hardware acceleration)
start vivaldi --disable-gpu
Does Vivaldi start?
Test #3:
Start with a temporary test profile
start vivaldi --user-data-dir="%TEMP%\VIVTEMP"
Does Vivaldi start?
-
I'm having the same issue. When I try to load Vivaldi it only displays the gray screen with the Vivaldi logo. No tabs load, no start page, and no address bar. The only test that allowed Vivaldi to start was Test #3 with the temporary test profile.
-
DoctorG Ambassador
@brokarma Perhaps session data was broken.
Open in Explorer
%LOCALAPPDATA%\Vivaldi\User Data\Default\Sessions\and move the
Sessionsfolder to Windows desktop and start Vivaldi; does this help?
-
@DoctorG OK, this appears to have worked. Thank you for the assistance.
-
@DoctorG Clearing session didn't work, disabling extensions also. After disabling gpu it started with tabs but crashed after that the same. Temporary test profile did work though. So my profile is corrupted? It will be a pain to set it from beginning.
-
DoctorG Ambassador
@maxoku Perhaps uninstalling and reinstalling a extension one by one could work.
-
@DoctorG But if only extensions were the problem wouldn't disabling them help and allow it to start?
-
DoctorG Ambassador
@maxoku Disable does not always help, sometimes extension install/data is broken and extension needs reinstall. Rare cases, but such issue happened for some users and tehy resolved by reinstall of extensions.