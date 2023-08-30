We will be updating the Forum on Wednesday, 18th of October between 12:30 and 14:30 (UTC) (see the time in your time zone). During this time you may experience some downtime. Thanks in advance for your patience. 🙂
Open New Tab in existing set of tiled URLs
-
tiresidedown
Hi.
Tiled URLs are awesome. I have been using combinations of pages like an app, with multiple related pages up side by side. (I'm using workflowy.com but this probably applies to many). I'd love to be able to launch a new tab from a link - but for it to be part of the current set of tiled URLs.
Scenario:
- 4 urls open side by side
- The content in tabs 2,3,4 is 'drilldown' content from the first tab, more or less
- I want to replace tab 2,3 and maybe 2,3,4 with URLs that are linked from the first one. but without closing 3 tabs, launching new ones and then re-tiling them
Thanks!
This would allow me to use the tile feature much more powerfully. I could use this for PPC, site, content editing, and anything where there is an implied hierarchy to the work management alongside the actual work.
-
Pesala Ambassador
- Copy the URL from the link on the first tab
- Switch to the tiled tab 2,3, or 4 that you wish to replace
- Paste and go in the address field.
-
To streamline the process, it would be useful to have a command available in a link's context menu: "Open link in existing tab" > list of tabs already tiled with the current one.