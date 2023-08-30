Hi.

Tiled URLs are awesome. I have been using combinations of pages like an app, with multiple related pages up side by side. (I'm using workflowy.com but this probably applies to many). I'd love to be able to launch a new tab from a link - but for it to be part of the current set of tiled URLs.

Scenario:

4 urls open side by side

The content in tabs 2,3,4 is 'drilldown' content from the first tab, more or less

I want to replace tab 2,3 and maybe 2,3,4 with URLs that are linked from the first one. but without closing 3 tabs, launching new ones and then re-tiling them

Thanks!

This would allow me to use the tile feature much more powerfully. I could use this for PPC, site, content editing, and anything where there is an implied hierarchy to the work management alongside the actual work.