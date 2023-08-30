We will be updating the Forum on Wednesday, 18th of October between 12:30 and 14:30 (UTC) (see the time in your time zone). During this time you may experience some downtime. Thanks in advance for your patience. 🙂
BUG: "Open side panel" button cuts off the left side of the page
"Open side panel" button blocks a few pixels off the left side of the page since latest update.
The issue appears on every website, not just YouTube. Tested on two different Windows machines.
Pesala Ambassador
Presumably, you are referring to the Panel Toggle.
I cannot see what the issue is. The panel toggle is expected to take a few pixels from the width of the web page.
This was most certainly not the case before, the viewport width was scaled down a few pixels so that the entire webpage was visible.
Compare the 'S' in 'Subscriptions' when the panel is closed in my original post to the picture below where it is open:
RammsteinAM Translator
Just checked in my older Vivaldi installation and yes, it used to "shrink" the page for a few pixels (which makes sense) and not cut off any pixels.
Pesala Ambassador
I can reproduce it with the Panel Toolbar closed, but not when it is shown.
Please see How to Report a Bug.
Submitted: VB-99629
On Discord website it is extra annoying because that's where the new messages indicator is.
Having the same issue too.
Closed:
Open:
DoctorG Ambassador
Was fixed in some 6.2.3099 Shapshot.
//EDIT: I see, some pixels are stolen from web page if floating panel and panel toggle is activated
VB-100008 "Panel toggle covers part of web page" - confirmed
Guys, I'm also getting this bug after updating from 6.1.????. It affects not only websites, but also Vivaldi interface (Settings).
IMO it was introduced recently (6.2.xxxx) and it's related to "Floating Panel" setting. Somehow Vivaldi assumes, that the Panel Toggle itself is now a part of the Panel (which wasn't the case before), and if "Floating Panel" option is enabled, Panel Toggle is rendered "over" browser content (like the Panel).
Explanation below.
Vivaldi.5.7.291.68.x64 (installed on my laptop till today)
a) Both "Floating Panel" & "Show Panel Toggle" enabled. Settings are displayed correctly:
So are websites (Wordpress admin panel as an example, mouse hovers over the Panel Toggle):
b) "Floating Panel" enabled, "Show Panel Toggle" disabled. Everything works fine, Panel Toggle is not rendered:
Vivaldi.6.2.3105.48.x64 (today's update)
a) Both "Floating Panel" & "Show Panel Toggle" enabled. Settings aren't displayed correctly - Panel Toggle is displayed "over" the content (search window is truncated, so is menu on the left):
Websites are affected as well (again, mouse cursor hovers over Panel Toggle):
b) "Floating Panel" enabled, "Show Panel Toggle" disabled. Everything works fine, since the Panel Toggle isn't rendered:
And why am I assuming that "Floating Panel" is responsible?
c) "Floating Panel" disabled, "Show Panel Toggle" enabled. Everything works fine, since the Panel Toggle is rendered "next to" the content, and not "over" it.
Sorry for the long post.
mib2berlin
@spekkio
Hi, some user report "Panel is broken" which is not really helpful.
This is a bug, reported and confirmed in the bug tracker:
VB-100008
Panel toggle covers part of web page
This was reported 6 days ago, it will take some time until the developer tackle this UI glitches.
Hi, you can ask in the bug status thread in a few weeks:
https://forum.vivaldi.net/topic/27450/what-is-the-status-of-vb-already-reported-bug-issue/
Cheers, mib
Thank you very much, I will.