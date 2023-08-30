Guys, I'm also getting this bug after updating from 6.1.????. It affects not only websites, but also Vivaldi interface (Settings).

IMO it was introduced recently (6.2.xxxx) and it's related to "Floating Panel" setting. Somehow Vivaldi assumes, that the Panel Toggle itself is now a part of the Panel (which wasn't the case before), and if "Floating Panel" option is enabled, Panel Toggle is rendered "over" browser content (like the Panel).

Explanation below.

Vivaldi.5.7.291.68.x64 (installed on my laptop till today)

a) Both "Floating Panel" & "Show Panel Toggle" enabled. Settings are displayed correctly:

So are websites (Wordpress admin panel as an example, mouse hovers over the Panel Toggle):

b) "Floating Panel" enabled, "Show Panel Toggle" disabled. Everything works fine, Panel Toggle is not rendered:

Vivaldi.6.2.3105.48.x64 (today's update)

a) Both "Floating Panel" & "Show Panel Toggle" enabled. Settings aren't displayed correctly - Panel Toggle is displayed "over" the content (search window is truncated, so is menu on the left):

Websites are affected as well (again, mouse cursor hovers over Panel Toggle):

b) "Floating Panel" enabled, "Show Panel Toggle" disabled. Everything works fine, since the Panel Toggle isn't rendered:

And why am I assuming that "Floating Panel" is responsible?

c) "Floating Panel" disabled, "Show Panel Toggle" enabled. Everything works fine, since the Panel Toggle is rendered "next to" the content, and not "over" it.

Sorry for the long post.