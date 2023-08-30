Problem with extension menu view
After last update, i have problem with extenstion named AutoplayerStopper. So far it has worked well.
Now, i see only part of menu.
@helixo Have you tried to reinstall the extension? Maybe something in the update broke the popup.
Did you change the vivaldi UI scale?
Pathduck Moderator Supporters
@helixo Not a Vivaldi problem, contact the extension developer and tell them to fix their code for Chromium 116.
Chrome/Edge:
@Pathduck
I have occurred one problem, just as the following pictures shows:
Same extension display more than once. this bug happen several times already.
Also, vivaldi extension display menu is not the same as edge or chrome, both of them are able to manually reorder exension display order. Hope this feature can be added to vivaldi.
My vivaldi version is :
6.2.3105.45 (Stable channel) （64 位）
Thanks!
Pathduck Moderator Supporters
@BoltLi said in Problem with extension menu view:
Same extension display more than once. this bug happen several times already.
Try to disable extension, restart browser, remove extension, toggle set it to hidden etc.
Which extension is this?
both of them are able to manually reorder exension display order. Hope this feature can be added to vivaldi.
Have you read the documentation?
https://help.vivaldi.com/desktop/appearance-customization/extensions/
@BoltLi this glitch may also happen with some extensions manager too so you should try isolating what addon is doing that. Would be also helpful knowing which extensions are you using.
@Hadden89 You are right, I use a extension manager plugin to change the status of plugins quickly, and then this phenomenon happened. But the same thing did not happed in Edge. So I think there may be some bugs.
@Pathduck thanks, I know how to reorder extensions right now.
As for the first problem, I have try your method, but is still happend.
It seems have nothing to do with specific extension. Have a look at those pictures:
More than one extension with this porblem, and some extension even can not see their icons
All this happen when I use a extension manager to control the status of extensions.
Those extension managers are:
https://chrome.google.com/webstore/detail/extension-manager/gjldcdngmdknpinoemndlidpcabkggco
https://chrome.google.com/webstore/detail/扩展管理器extension-manager/efajbgpnlnobnkgdcgcnclngeolnmggp
@BoltLi Why two extensions manager? You should use only one. Also, another user had issue with such extensions when used to control the status (on/of when...). This is clearly an issue between the extension and vivaldi. Report as a bug if you will. Tested with nooboss autostate and have similar issues:
Notice the doubled violentmonkey (I made a rule for stylus actually).
@Hadden89
I have report a bug,
VB-99770
LorenAmelang
@Pathduck I've definitely read the "Reorder extensions on the Address Bar" doc. It worked in Windows, last time I tried it. But nothing I can find will reorder the icons in Vivaldi 6.1.3035.302 (Stable channel) stable (64-bit) in my Arch Linux! Shift, Ctrl, Alt, Super, left/right click, no combination will drag any extension icon.
I can use them, set properties, hide them behind the puzzle piece, but the order is locked down somehow. ???
I have the same issue with the Proton Pass extension and @Pathduck's suggestion to review https://help.vivaldi.com/desktop/appearance-customization/extensions/ was my salvation. Specifically the Update extension section. Thank you, @Pathduck!
Update extensions
Extensions usually update automatically. To manually update extensions:
Go to the Extensions page;
Enable Developer mode from a toggle in the top right corner of the page;
Click Update on the new menu that appears.
Same bug over here on my end, also using Extension Manager and Extensity (the latter is going to be removed in the future).
Closing and re-opening the browser sets them back to normal (resetting the bar doesn't instead), but since I visit several websites I can't do that all the time.
If I want to try to hypothesize what it is, it's like as... Vivaldi internally flags apps disabled by other extensions as still enabled. As a result, upon being toggled on, they end up enabled multiple times.