Tab Stacking Not Displaying Properly
joed5122 Ambassador
Good morning (in the U.S. anyway). I've noticed something since upgrading to the newest version this morning. Tab stacking doesn't display properly. I use the compact version of tab stacking. When I turn tab stacking off and back on again it displays properly like in the screenshot below.
However, when I click to a different tab outside of the stack I lose the indicator that multiple tabs are in a stack.
I can tell by hovering over the stack that there's another tab there, but I lose the default indicator that's there when I'm not hovering over the stack. Not sure if anyone else is experiencing this, but I thought I'd mention it.
Pesala Ambassador
@joed5122 I can confirm the behaviour. I think it is a non-issue as you can see the popup of the tabs in the stack on hovering the mouse of the stacked tabs.
How are you turning tab stacking off? If I disable it, then enable Compact stacking, I still cannot see the tab selectors unless the stack has focus.
joed5122 Ambassador
Definitely more of a nuisance but it's not behaving the way it's supposed to. What I do is change the tab stacking to accordion or two-level and then change it back right away. It will then appear the way it's supposed to until I click on the stack or if I'm already on the stack and then click to a tab outside of the stack. Disabling it completely and then turning it back on does not fix the issue.
Thanks for highlighting this issue! I can also confirm this behaviour as well on macOS 11.7.9 with
Vivaldi 6.2.3105.45 (Stable channel) (x86_64). I would say it's an issue, as I want to believe it's a bug and not the removal of a useful feature.
Yes, you can still access all the tabs within a stack through the popup, but it's much less convenient - I'd rather not have a stack than being limited to access the individual tabs in the stack hidden in a hover popup (yes, I know I can also use the "windows" panel, but I usually don't have that open all the time).
Thank you or the hint, I've now switched to "Two-Level" Tab Stacking temporarily, but I find the "Compact" option much nicer - when it works. Hope this gets fixed again soon.
@Pesala How is it a non issue when it is unintended behavior that is the result of the recent update and affects all tabs regardless of it they are stacked? and you cant tell what tabs are stacked unless you hover over it because the indicator is clipped? you confirm this behavior yet in both of my posts on the issue there was supposedly nothing wrong noticeable? makes sense. So I guess its just gonna stay that way then. It matters very little if you personally think its a non issue. It is an issue.
@goetzb Compact tab stacking is the only one that makes sense. The other two are finnicky nonsense.
@Zechs Fyi, I submitted a bug report a couple of days ago ("(VB-99751) Compact Tab Stacking broken") and linked to the forum. Haven't heard back yet unfortunately.
@goetzb I did as well VB-99880
@mib2berlin This is the existing thread regarding the issue VB-99751