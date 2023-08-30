Good morning (in the U.S. anyway). I've noticed something since upgrading to the newest version this morning. Tab stacking doesn't display properly. I use the compact version of tab stacking. When I turn tab stacking off and back on again it displays properly like in the screenshot below.

However, when I click to a different tab outside of the stack I lose the indicator that multiple tabs are in a stack.

I can tell by hovering over the stack that there's another tab there, but I lose the default indicator that's there when I'm not hovering over the stack. Not sure if anyone else is experiencing this, but I thought I'd mention it.