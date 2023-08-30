Vivaldi Menu Button placement is off after latest update
See:
DoctorG Ambassador
@RetroCoder80sV2 I do not see such 6.2.3105.43 / Debian 11+12 KDE 5 Plasma.
@RetroCoder80sV2 With native window and window not maximized. I think I've seen that being mentioned during development. You may report it https://vivaldi.com/bugreport/ , but please be precise.
RetroCoder80sV2
Yes, it was with "native window" enabled.
When I disabled this option it looks fine:
Update: reported as bug.
@RetroCoder80sV2 Please post the bug number (VB-xxxxx).
In latest Snapshot (6.3.3119.4) on Debian Linux 12 KDE, I'm not seeing this, regardless of Native Window setting. The Vivaldi menu button icon placement is aligned with tabs. Could it be an issue with the Theme you are using?
Screenshot below is with Native Window enabled.
(VB-99618)
edwardp Ambassador
Thank you for posting the bug report number.
From Vivaldi Stable (6.2.3105.43), same OS/desktop as above. Still not seeing it.
I am using i3 window manager - maybe that has something to do with the bug...
@RetroCoder80sV2 said in Vivaldi Menu Button placement is off after latest update:
I am using i3 window manager - maybe that has something to do with the bug...
Then please update the bug report with this information. Simply reply to the e-mail you received.
As a test, use another window manager and see if that appearance persists.
GistOfSpirit
If the option "Remove tab spacing in maximised windows" is disabled, it happens on maximised windows as well. So I'd say it's related to tab spacing.
The same happened to me as well:
- Vivaldi: 6.2.3105.45
- OS: Gentoo Linux
- Window manager: Qtile
As with the OP, the menu button is positioned correctly when disabling the “Use Native Window” setting.
@RetroCoder80sV2 This issue has been confirmed.
mib2berlin
Hi, the bug VB-99618 is fixed, check change logs in the next updates/release for this report.
Cheers, mib
Vivaldi 6.5.3206.24 snapshot (64 bit) , deb package, from deb repo
OS: Linux Mint 21.2 (Ubuntu 22.04 - based)
Desktop: Cinnamon (GTK3-based)
"Use Native Window" is on
if "Remove the gap above the tabs in the maximized windows" is on, the menu button is in tabs row and no gap above tabs, when minimized then "unminimized" again, button is in a row and there is a gap above tabs.
if "Remove the gap over the tabs in the expanded windows" is off, the menu button is lower, but if minimized and unminimized, the button position is correct
Also tested in KDE Neon (Ubuntu 22.04-based + KDE), there are bugs with button position too
@mib2berlin, bug is still alive (↑↑↑)
@edwardp, bug is still alive (↑↑↑)
mib3berlin
@dvs111
Hi, I tried a bit but icon does not move or I don't understand your description.
Do you use UI zoom different to 100%?
@mib3berlin
No, UI zoom is default 100% (not zoomed)
"remove gap is checked (on)"
"ok" state:
after maximize and unmaximize (menu button is ok, but no gap in not maximized mode):
when maximized, everything is ok: button and gap
now "remove gap is unchecked (off)"
after maximize and back (menu button is lower, gap is ok)
when maximized, gap is ok, menu button is lower
Desktop environment is Cinnamon (GTK3 - based)