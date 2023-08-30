We will be updating the Forum on Wednesday, 18th of October between 12:30 and 14:30 (UTC) (see the time in your time zone). During this time you may experience some downtime. Thanks in advance for your patience. 🙂
Themes don't work properly
-
After upgrading to version 6.2.3105.43 (Stable channel) (64-bit), the themes do not work properly. For example, the themes "Beach": when I refresh the page, the progress bar is visible on the tab bar.
Vivaldi default theme works ok.
-
@helixo Hi - not sure what you mean by "when I refresh the page, the progress bar is visible on the tab bar" - it looks OK here.
The progress bar is shown in the url/address field as usual, not in the tab bar.
Do you have any special settings, tab bar on sides/bottom or any other changed settings? Try to repro in a clean profile.
Please make a screenshot or recording showing the issue.
-
@Pathduck I changed the theme to default and then to Beach. And now it's ok.
During the update I had theme Beach enabled.
After update, the page loading progress bar was visible when refreshing on the tab bar (it looked like a shadow on tab bar, not the whole bar, but the animation of progress).
-
And yet there is a problem. See this shadow? I was just talking about it.
-
Here, without shadow on tab bar (without page refreshing).
Theme: Beach.
-
@Pathduck There is problem. I send screen shots.
-
DoctorG Ambassador
@helixo I can not reproduce it with 6.2.3105.43 Win 11 and Theme "Beach".
-
@helixo Try to reproduce from a clean profile.
Please try the troubleshooting steps, including testing in a clean profile and disabling adblocking/extensions:
https://help.vivaldi.com/desktop/troubleshoot/troubleshooting-issues/
I don't get any shadow, but I'm on Win10.
-
@DoctorG I send screen shots (Windows 11).
-
@Pathduck New profile is no solution. I have too many customisation.
-
@Pathduck It's only during page refreshing.
-
@helixo Not new profile - test profile. Please read troubleshooting:
https://help.vivaldi.com/desktop/troubleshoot/troubleshooting-issues/
If you use CSS customizations, you have to fix this yourself.
-
This post is deleted!
-
hamedghorbani
Hi
i have a problem with themes that maybe related to this post so i didnt create new post.
after new update of vivaldi the accent from page when address bar is in bottom dont apply and work properly , and a single line just above address bar appear , i added screen shot of my previous vivaldi update and new one,
you can see below
vivaldi version 6.1 with accent from page
vivaldi version 6.1 without accent from page
vivaldi version 6.2 with accent from page
vivaldi version 6.2 without accent from page
It's not a big problem, but I'm trying to get used to my new laptop and get rid of my old laptop which is Windows 8.1 and i love 8.1 . Despite the problems I have with Windows 11 and i just hate windows 11, I did not expect this little problem with Vivaldi that can stop me from using my Surface Book .
-
@Pathduck The reason for the problems with displaying themes was the graphics card driver. When I switched the card to NVIDIA, there is no problem.