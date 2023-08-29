We will be updating the Forum on Wednesday, 18th of October between 12:30 and 14:30 (UTC) (see the time in your time zone). During this time you may experience some downtime. Thanks in advance for your patience. 🙂
Delay when typing
voyager1sun
In most sites there is a 0.3-1s delay between pressing the key and the letter appearing when I type and it's generally more laggy when hovering or clicking things. This only happens with Vivaldi, Firefox works fine. It's very annoying and always makes me go back to Firefox.
I've tried enabling hardware acceleration, disabling some extensions but it still happens.
What can I do to solve this issue?
6.1.3035.302 (Stable channel) stable (64 bites) /usr/bin/vivaldi-stable --flag-switches-begin --enable-gpu-rasterization --flag-switches-end --origin-trial-disabled-features=WebGPU --save-page-as-mhtml
voyager1sun
It seems to have disappeared now...