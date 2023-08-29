Vivaldi keeps asking me to "Free Up Space"
I'm trying to download some update installers on my Mac (Big Sur), but Vivaldi keeps asking me to free up space and asks me which sites I would like to choose to free space from. When I click it, it takes me to the Vivaldi Settings>All Sites page.
I'm not sure what this has to do with downloading on either my computer or external hard drives. I clearly have enough space on both, so why am I running into this issue?
It happened again as I went to check on this post. I took a screenshot of the pop-up dialogue window:
OakdaleFTL
What do the folk at stripe.com have to say?
Not sure why there'd be any particular restriction on website data - never seen that issue with Chromium-based browsers under Windows or Linux.. But yet that's what it seems to be asking - to clear space in Local Storage so that a particular site can have more of it. (Then again, I don't use many web apps, which would be what requires this.)
I ended up finding over 80GB in my trash that I hadn't deleted. That solved the problem, lol! Thanks for your help anyway.
