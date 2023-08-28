Support OpenSearch search engines
-
It seems as if Vivaldi v6.1.3035.302 does not support the OpenSearch protocol. This makes it harder than necessary to add "custom" search engines to Vivaldi, especially with support of "suggestions" or "auto complete" in the address bar or search box.
The Guide | Search Suggestion URL here on the forum lists a huge number of sites and URLs to add.
But… Making users manually add things on
vivaldi://settings/searchcan hardly be the way to go. Especially considering, that with OpenSearch, there would be a user friendly way.
As an example, to add a SearXNG site with autocomplete, the user has to do:
- Go to the SearXNG site; eg. https://searx.foobar.vip/
- Open the source code
- Search for
<link title="searxng" type="application/opensearchdescription+xml" rel="search"
- Take note of the
href; eg. https://searx.foobar.vip/opensearch.xml?method=POST&autocomplete=google
- Open that URL
- In the returned file, search for
Url rel="suggestions" type="application/x-suggestions+json"
- Take note of
templatevalue; eg. https://searx.foobar.vip/autocompleter?q={searchTerms}
- Enter this in the Vivaldi search settings at
vivaldi://settings/search
With Firefox (which supports OpenSearch), the user simply has to go to eg. https://searx.foobar.vip/ and right click on the address bar. There'll be an option "Add SearXNG search engine" and everything just works (tm).
-
Would be really cool if we got that feature because that's the only issue I have with Vivaldi
-
Why not use private https://ac.duckduckgo.com/ac/?q=%s&type=list ?