It seems as if Vivaldi v6.1.3035.302 does not support the OpenSearch protocol. This makes it harder than necessary to add "custom" search engines to Vivaldi, especially with support of "suggestions" or "auto complete" in the address bar or search box.

The Guide | Search Suggestion URL here on the forum lists a huge number of sites and URLs to add.

But… Making users manually add things on vivaldi://settings/search can hardly be the way to go. Especially considering, that with OpenSearch, there would be a user friendly way.

As an example, to add a SearXNG site with autocomplete, the user has to do:

Go to the SearXNG site; eg. https://searx.foobar.vip/ Open the source code Search for <link title="searxng" type="application/opensearchdescription+xml" rel="search" Take note of the href ; eg. https://searx.foobar.vip/opensearch.xml?method=POST&autocomplete=google Open that URL In the returned file, search for Url rel="suggestions" type="application/x-suggestions+json" Take note of template value; eg. https://searx.foobar.vip/autocompleter?q={searchTerms} Enter this in the Vivaldi search settings at vivaldi://settings/search

With Firefox (which supports OpenSearch), the user simply has to go to eg. https://searx.foobar.vip/ and right click on the address bar. There'll be an option "Add SearXNG search engine" and everything just works (tm).