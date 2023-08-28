The Start Page Improvement
Is it possible to add Time,date and weather conditions widgets on Vivaldi Browser's start page by the Vivaldi team? The start page could likely look like fantastic in that manner ı guess, so as an improvement and progress perhaps they could consider my suggestion.
Hi,
This FR looks as a Duplicate of:
https://forum.vivaldi.net/topic/65467/more-customization-options-and-widgets-on-start-page
