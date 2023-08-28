We will be updating the Forum on Wednesday, 18th of October between 12:30 and 14:30 (UTC) (see the time in your time zone). During this time you may experience some downtime. Thanks in advance for your patience. 🙂
Vivaldi iOS beta
Gee, I can't say I have been the most vocal member of the Vivaldi community but I have been using the macOS version for a number of years. I have always expressed my wish for an iOS version as well as I like to have the same browser across all my devices. I have had a @vivaldi.net account since day one. Imagine my disappointment when I discover on one of my regular web searches that a beta version has been available on TestFlight since May. This was never mentioned in any of the newsletters I received. I had already registered for a notification re availability. Now when I check TestFlight I'm told no more beta testers are required
jane.n Vivaldi Team
I'm sorry you've missed our (subtle) announcements of Vivaldi iOS being available for testing. TestFlight has only a limited number of spots, so whenever we've shared the download link, the spots have been filled quite fast.
But hopefully the stable version of Vivaldi on iOS will be ready soon and available without limitations.
gerardoxortiz
I just switched from Android to iPhone and I find that there is still no IOS version available. The fact is that I need it to work on bookmark synchronization. Is there a way to get a version if you wait so long?
Gordontravels
It would be great if another expansion of TestFlight was rolled out or a full launch
rickythadragon
Man I think its great that there is finnally going to be a Vivaldi for IOS. Ive been waiting alongtime like everyone else.
This is exciting news!
@Annerod
Yep, I'm on the same boat. No worries
