Calendar dekstop notifications not showing
Hi there, is someone else having this issue? that you have granted the desktop notifications in google calendar but the tasks and events are not being displayed in your pc it self? not even in the notifications section near the clock... if so, did u solve it? how you did it?
This occurs only in my windows pc, and for some reason my Linux pc this is shown correctly also in my phone, I just noticed this today
I'm having the same problem - notifications are not working on 6.2.3105.51 (Stable channel) (64-bit). Help Vivaldi!!!!
@ilp0000
Hi, do you use the Vivaldi mail client with a Google account or the web client of the Google calendar?
I use a Vivaldi.net and a Google calendar and got a notification a few minutes ago.
Did you install Vivaldi for all user?
Then the Windows notification doesn't work only the Vivaldi notifications.
Cheers, mib
@mib3berlin Hello! I simply use local Vivaldi calendar and nothing connected. And I tested with 2 Vivaldis, so I have a hunch that it's a bug...
@ilp0000
I test this with a local calendar in a clean profile but the reminder is disable by default so my first test did nothing but my second give my this:
You can enable it for all events or you have to enable it every time in the event settings.
@mib3berlin Enable? Is there something more than I should've done as below?
@ilp0000
No but System Notification work only if you have a user install (Default) not for all user or standalone install.
Try dialog for a test.
The user install installs the application and the user data in \App Data\Vivaldi, all user install the application in C:\Programm.
@mib3berlin Thank you! I did all the options, but it didn't work....
Anybody can help?
@ilp0000
No idea why this is not working for you.
Did you import something into the calendar?
If not export your events from the Calendar settings and delete the calendar, add a new local Calendar, test notifications.
You can create a new profile, don't change or install anything, enable Mail&Calendar.
This create a new empty local Calendar, test if notifications work there.
@mib3berlin Thank you for your comment. I tested it on a brand new standalone browser as well, but it didn't work either.
Someone in Vivaldi, can you help???
mmm... is it too much to expect Calendar to work?