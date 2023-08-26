Not to restore hibernated tabs just by opening them
Currently If I open a hibernated tab, it gets restored. But I want a feature where I have to click in the middle of the hibernated tab to un-hibernate it. Or a toggle that changes between these 2 behavior.
gustavotrott
It would also make it possible to hibernate the current tab!
I'm totally on board with this idea!
I like this idea, I do a lot of mindless clicking onto auto-hibernated tabs that I don't actually want to go back to. Perhaps the tab hover thumbnail (as low res as it might be) could be displayed in place of the actual content, or something like that.