I propose moving the sub tab bar below the address bar (optionally via settings) to enhance navigation and align the UI with user expectations:

Unified Identity: The current tab title, URL, and content visually connect as one identity rather than separate components.

Intuitive Navigation: The tab stack visually links to the sub tab bar for intuitive in-page navigation.

Cleaner Layout: Sub tabs are tucked away when not in use, decluttering the UI.

Consistent Positioning: The address bar remains anchored, avoiding jumps when switching tab types.

This subtle change brings consistency, minimizes confusion, and elevates the visual hierarchy - all without disrupting existing workflows. The adjustment requires only minor CSS changes for an improved, recognizable user experience.

You can see how much more refined the interface could be by looking at a basic mock-up. I think it makes navigation more intuitive in a way that users will appreciate.

To test this, I've modified Vivaldi's UI code, and I can say that it works and feels better than this single mockup might suggest. Please consider this easy change to level up the usability and aesthetics of Vivaldi tab stack UI.