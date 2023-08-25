[UI] Elevate Navigation, Align URL Identity by Moving the Sub Tab Bar below the Address Bar
-
Hi,
I propose moving the sub tab bar below the address bar (optionally via settings) to enhance navigation and align the UI with user expectations:
-
Unified Identity: The current tab title, URL, and content visually connect as one identity rather than separate components.
-
Intuitive Navigation: The tab stack visually links to the sub tab bar for intuitive in-page navigation.
-
Cleaner Layout: Sub tabs are tucked away when not in use, decluttering the UI.
-
Consistent Positioning: The address bar remains anchored, avoiding jumps when switching tab types.
This subtle change brings consistency, minimizes confusion, and elevates the visual hierarchy - all without disrupting existing workflows. The adjustment requires only minor CSS changes for an improved, recognizable user experience.
You can see how much more refined the interface could be by looking at a basic mock-up. I think it makes navigation more intuitive in a way that users will appreciate.
To test this, I've modified Vivaldi's UI code, and I can say that it works and feels better than this single mockup might suggest. Please consider this easy change to level up the usability and aesthetics of Vivaldi tab stack UI.
-
-
atlemo Vivaldi Team
Thank you for sharing this concept, tr3k.
I agree it could be a nice option to add, but out of curiosity, did you try moving the main tab bar below the URL field as well?
This way you would avoid this split happening with the panel bar, which now get's cut off by the secondary tab bar, as well as the URL visually splitting the relationship between the main tab and sub tabs.
Obviously the UI still jumps as the entire page content jumps down due to the new row being added, so we can't avoid that.
I can't promise we'll add this as a setting, but I could rather see this as part of a fully customizable UI, where any component could be moved freely. So in stead of individual settings, which we already have too many of IMO (not great for discoverability), you'd have the option to put it wherever you want; maybe even at the bottom, above the status bar?
Keep exploring! And share your custom CSS with the community