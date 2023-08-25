After batch opening a folder of bookmarks via a nickname, the newly opened tabs are arranged in the wrong order. You can test this by creating a test folder like in the above screenshot and add these bookmarks into it and assign a nickname to the folder...

TEST

https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/1

https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/2

https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/3

Nickname: t

When opening via a nickname, the newly opened tabs are arranged in the wrong order, like this...



For comparison, when opening via a middle click, the order is maintained, although it is backwards, like this...



Please fix, by pushing the eaten tab forward in the direction the tabs are opening, as the leading tab. And keep the focus on the leading tab instead of the last opened tab.

[bug reported VB-99512]