What's wrong with url completion?
What's wrong with url completion? It always picks up garbage as first item.
See screenshot below. I type in "docs." because I want to go to docs.python.org. Auto complete sees that I have dozens of bookmarks to docs.python.org. It sees that I go there almost daily.
Yet the first completion result is... docs.wand-py.org. A site I don't even remember visiting and isn't in my browser history (6 months worth). Why Vivaldi? What are you even doing??
Anyone know how to set sane priorities on autocomplete choices? Thanks.
Well this just uncovered more problems:
- I imported my bookmarks from chrome last week. They all got saved with creation date Aug 18. Cmon Vivaldi - I've assembled those bookmarks over years. Be smart enough to preserve dates when importing. I know date info is available in chrome export data.
- I reorganized some bookmark folders in Vivaldi today. Nothing major, just rearranging top level folders. And what did Vivaldi do? It changed the Date Created on all the individual bookmarks to today, Aug 24. Really Vivaldi??
See screenshot. That folder wasn't even moved - its parent was. Yet all bookmarks now have today's date. Let me repeat: ALL BOOKMARKS. In every folder. Except the default Speed Dial junk.
@easyme How did you move the folder? Did you use drag and drop or cut/paste?
@easyme
Hi, in the next version Vivaldi 6.2 you can disable bookmarks or lower the priority, this should solve your issues.
6.2 is not far away, check https://vivaldi.com/blog/desktop/ for the next snapshot updates.
Cheers, mib
@Pesala cut and paste. drag and drop is too fiddly. drag slightly too far and your bookmarks end up who knows where.
@mib2berlin thanks. i suppose that could work. i don't really want to disable bookmarks, just use a better selection algorithm. shouldn't autocomplete one rare domain when there are 50 bookmarks of another domain. but i'll try it and see, may do the job.
@easyme said in What's wrong with url completion?:
cut and paste
So that explains why today's date is used when you paste. Use drag and drop to avoid that issue. I agree that it is all too easy to drop them in the wrong place, then you have to use search to locate them.
@Pesala I appreciate your helpful suggestions. It's useful as an immediate workaround.
Long term, my suggestion is for the developers to fix their buggy browser, instead of expecting users to change perfectly reasonable behavior (drag n drop instead of cut n paste) to suit their bugs. Browsers exist to serve users, not vice versa.
I know that doesn't happen overnight. Priorities, release schedules, etc. But it needs to happen for Vivaldi to prosper.
Long term, users only put up with so many frustrations before they give up and go elsewhere. No grain of sand alone is responsible for the avalanche. But enough grains in the wrong place and that's what happens.
@easyme Cut and paste updates the created date to the date the bookmark was pasted. It is not a bug.
If you disagree, feel free to submit a bug report, but it may be closed as invalid as the behaviour is as intended IMO.
Please see How to Report a Bug.
@Pesala Ok, would you please be so kind to show us where the user interface indicates that cut and paste changes the bookmark date? If that's the intended behavior then something must tell the user how it works.
#1 rule of UI design is principle of least surprise. Don't do things that aren't indicated. Especially when it involves changing user data.
If it functions that way by design, then it's a poor design that breaks UI standards. Sorry if you disagree, it's not my opinion. That's according to hundreds of UI experts from the last 40 years backed by loads of empirical data.
@easyme Did you use Copy, not Cut?
Copy creates a copy so obviously the timestamp will be new.
Using Cut preserves the time stamp as it's a move operation.
If it functions that way by design, then it's a poor design that breaks UI standards.
This is the way file managers have worked for ever - you make a copy of a file, it gets a new creation time because it's a new file. And by extension, browser bookmark managers work the same.
I imported my bookmarks from chrome last week. They all got saved with creation date Aug 18.
Apparently when importing from other Chromium browsers timestamps are not preserved. Looks like it's the same with other browsers too - importing Opera -> Firefox loses timestamps, same with Edge -> Firefox or Opera -> Vivaldi.
I guess the Chromium API does not support getting the timestamp across, and nothing Vivaldi can do about it. A workaround would be to use a Bookmarks HTML file instead if timestamps are that important to you.
I just imported Bookmarks from Firefox into Vivaldi, timestamps are preserved just fine:
@Pathduck said:
@easyme Did you use Copy, not Cut?
Nope. Ctrl-x cut, ctrl-v paste. I don't have two copies of my bookmarks floating around.
Copy creates a copy so obviously the timestamp will be new.
Using Cut preserves the time stamp as it's a move operation.
Obviously. That's been the standard since forever.
This is the way file managers have worked for ever - you make a copy of a file, it gets a new creation time because it's a new file. And by extension, browser bookmark managers work the same.
Yep. Not what happened.
Apparently when importing from other Chromium browsers timestamps are not preserved. Looks like it's the same with other browsers too - importing Opera -> Firefox loses timestamps, same with Edge -> Firefox or Opera -> Vivaldi.
So your defense is "Vivaldi does the same stupid thing every other browser does". Isn't that exactly why we're here - because we want a better browser than the other crud on the market?
I guess the Chromium API does not support getting the timestamp across, and nothing Vivaldi can do about it.
Now that is patently false. Don't spread misinformation. Timestamp data is readily available.
Go to your chrome profile dir, then folder Default, and open file Bookmarks. You see something like this:
"children": [ { "date_added": "13034542547598000", "date_last_used": "1592786652473000", "guid": "9753f06a-c472-41e2-bfe7-804628a3ca50", "id": "3", "name": "Py Debugger", "type": "url", "url": "http://docs.python.org/2/library/pdb.html" }, { ...
Yep there's two dates: date added and date last used. This info is trivially available to any program importing bookmarks from chrome. It's even stored in json format for easy parsing. Couldn't be easier.
Now let's look at Firefox bookmarks. In your FF profile dir, file bookmarks.html :
<DL><p> <DT><H3 ADD_DATE="1604844112" LAST_MODIFIED="1604844112">Mozilla Firefox</H3> <DL><p> <DT><A HREF="https://support.mozilla.org/en-US/products/firefox" ADD_DATE="1604844112" LAST_MODIFIED="1604844112" ICON_URI="fake-favicon-uri:https://support.mozilla.org/en-US/products/firefox" ICON=" blah">Help and Tutorials</A>
Different format, same two date fields. Available to anyone.
It's trivial to preserve dates when importing bookmarks. The data is there. If Vivaldi or other browsers don't do so, that's sheer laziness on their part.
It's completely incorrect to say there's nothing Vivaldi can do about it. They can.
They simply don't. I, a regular user, can easily write a script to import bookmarks from chrome (or any other browser) to Vivaldi while preserving all date info. It's certainly within the abilities of the dev team.
A workaround would be to use a Bookmarks HTML file instead if timestamps are that important to you.
I just imported Bookmarks from Firefox into Vivaldi, timestamps are preserved just fine:
Yes, and the dev team could've easily done the same. They just couldn't be bothered to. What does that say about their care for user data and attention to detail?
My point is not "are there any workarounds?" Sure, there almost always are. My point is, the default and obvious way to do something should work correctly. Not send you scrambling looking for workarounds. At some point you get tired of hunting for workarounds and just switch to another browser.
To be clear - I don't care much about importing bookmark dates. It's dumb not to preserve the data when it's readily available, but not a big deal for me. What matters is that little details like this speak to the overall state of the software. So far it's not good.
Update: still doesn't work.
As an experiment, I exported my bookmarks from chrome as html file, then reimported to vivaldi. Individual bookmarks kept their dates, but folders did not. All folders were imported with today's date, despite the date info being right there in the html file:
<DT><H3 ADD_DATE="1607962216" LAST_MODIFIED="1607962216">tmp</H3> <DL><p> <DT><A ADD_DATE="1607962216" HREF="https://stackoverflow.com/questions/30205044/find-out-background-color-of-highlighted-text-in-ms-word-document-using-c-sharp">Find background color of highlighted text in MS Word document using C# or VBA - Stack Overflow</A>
Not sure if it's Vivaldi or chromium code doing the import. Perhaps chromium, since chrome and vivaldi bookmarks use same non-standard json format. Either way, it's a joke. Whoever wrote that code should be ashamed of themselves.
It still didn't help with my issue. New tab, type "docs" in url field, still get docs.wandpy.org instead of docs.python.org. Vivaldi does something strange with url completion. Probably takes first bookmark it finds or something equally dumb, instead of taking most recent or most frequently occurring.
Maybe the prioritization changes in 6.2 will help. Not holding my breath though.
@easyme Update: I can't believe how incredibly dumb this is.
As a final experiment, I did a manual import of my chrome bookmarks. Deleted everything previously imported to vivaldi. Then shut down both browsers and manually copied the bookmarks file from my chrome profile to my vivaldi profile. A bit more than a simple cut and paste, since vivaldi top-level bookmarks json format is slightly different. But still dead simple: cut all bookmarks from chrome bookmarks file, drop in the right place in vivaldi bookmarks file, and done.
After doing that, all my Vivaldi bookmarks and folders now have the correct dates. As they should, since both chromium browsers use the same underlying bookmarks format. It's so dead simple, yet the Vivaldi devs couldn't even do this correctly. Speaks very poorly of them.
Long story short, it makes no difference to my original issue. Vivaldi still autocompletes with docs.wand-py.org for unfathomable reasons.
@easyme I have a similar problem. Thousands of bookmarks acquired over years (decades!) that show date created as today's date.
Vivaldi's bookmark system is a mess.