@easyme Did you use Copy, not Cut?

Nope. Ctrl-x cut, ctrl-v paste. I don't have two copies of my bookmarks floating around.

Copy creates a copy so obviously the timestamp will be new.

Using Cut preserves the time stamp as it's a move operation.

Obviously. That's been the standard since forever.

This is the way file managers have worked for ever - you make a copy of a file, it gets a new creation time because it's a new file. And by extension, browser bookmark managers work the same.

Yep. Not what happened.

Apparently when importing from other Chromium browsers timestamps are not preserved. Looks like it's the same with other browsers too - importing Opera -> Firefox loses timestamps, same with Edge -> Firefox or Opera -> Vivaldi.

So your defense is "Vivaldi does the same stupid thing every other browser does". Isn't that exactly why we're here - because we want a better browser than the other crud on the market?

I guess the Chromium API does not support getting the timestamp across, and nothing Vivaldi can do about it.

Now that is patently false. Don't spread misinformation. Timestamp data is readily available.

Go to your chrome profile dir, then folder Default, and open file Bookmarks. You see something like this:

"children": [ { "date_added": "13034542547598000", "date_last_used": "1592786652473000", "guid": "9753f06a-c472-41e2-bfe7-804628a3ca50", "id": "3", "name": "Py Debugger", "type": "url", "url": "http://docs.python.org/2/library/pdb.html" }, { ...

Yep there's two dates: date added and date last used. This info is trivially available to any program importing bookmarks from chrome. It's even stored in json format for easy parsing. Couldn't be easier.

Now let's look at Firefox bookmarks. In your FF profile dir, file bookmarks.html :

<DL><p> <DT><H3 ADD_DATE="1604844112" LAST_MODIFIED="1604844112">Mozilla Firefox</H3> <DL><p> <DT><A HREF="https://support.mozilla.org/en-US/products/firefox" ADD_DATE="1604844112" LAST_MODIFIED="1604844112" ICON_URI="fake-favicon-uri:https://support.mozilla.org/en-US/products/firefox" ICON=" blah">Help and Tutorials</A>

Different format, same two date fields. Available to anyone.

It's trivial to preserve dates when importing bookmarks. The data is there. If Vivaldi or other browsers don't do so, that's sheer laziness on their part.

It's completely incorrect to say there's nothing Vivaldi can do about it. They can.

They simply don't. I, a regular user, can easily write a script to import bookmarks from chrome (or any other browser) to Vivaldi while preserving all date info. It's certainly within the abilities of the dev team.

A workaround would be to use a Bookmarks HTML file instead if timestamps are that important to you. I just imported Bookmarks from Firefox into Vivaldi, timestamps are preserved just fine:

Yes, and the dev team could've easily done the same. They just couldn't be bothered to. What does that say about their care for user data and attention to detail?

My point is not "are there any workarounds?" Sure, there almost always are. My point is, the default and obvious way to do something should work correctly. Not send you scrambling looking for workarounds. At some point you get tired of hunting for workarounds and just switch to another browser.

To be clear - I don't care much about importing bookmark dates. It's dumb not to preserve the data when it's readily available, but not a big deal for me. What matters is that little details like this speak to the overall state of the software. So far it's not good.