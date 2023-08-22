How do I re-enter reading mode after scratching it off?
Poto Ambassador
Some article pages will show a reading mode pop-up, which sometimes crosses away, but is re-needed later.
But I haven't found an entry to re-use reading mode.
That is, if you visit the page for the first time and the reading mode popup appears and you don't use it, you can't reuse it later. Even if you revisit the URL with a new tab.
How do I re-enter reading mode?
Why make reading mode a disposable button?
@Poto Example site to try stuff on? I would think it must be in Site settings, which can be accessed by clicking the lock icon in the address bar. But without a site to check it on I can't prove that would work.
@Poto I believe your query has been discussed here:
Did you find a way? I am also interested in your problem but at the moment I can't find any solutions and yet it seems to be simple.
mib2berlin Soprano
@Pert
Hi, in the actual snapshot (Beta) of Vivaldi 7.1 is a new feature, reading list button.
It is not in the address bar but you can customize the menu to get it in the quick menu.
So it is one tab more than in Opera but .....
You can install the snapshot to test it, it is independent to your stable install of 7.0.
There is another way to enable a real reader view, not the simplified view of Chromium browsers.
Even on pages the regular reader view doesn't work in Vivaldi or Opera.
Create a bookmark with the URL:
javascript:(function(){readConvertLinksToFootnotes=false;readStyle='style-ebook';readSize='size-medium';readMargin='margin-narrow';_readability_script=document.createElement('script');_readability_script.type='text/javascript';_readability_script.src='https://ejucovy.github.io/readability/js/readability.js?x=%27+(Math.random());document.documentElement.appendChild(_readability_script);_readability_css=document.createElement(%27link%27);_readability_css.rel=%27stylesheet%27;_readability_css.href=%27https://ejucovy.github.io/readability/css/readability.css?1%27;_readability_css.type=%27text/css%27;_readability_css.media=%27all%27;document.documentElement.appendChild(_readability_css);_readability_print_css=document.createElement(%27link%27);_readability_print_css.rel=%27stylesheet%27;_readability_print_css.href=%27https://ejucovy.github.io/readability/css/readability-print.css%27;_readability_print_css.media=%27print%27;_readability_print_css.type=%27text/css%27;document.getElementsByTagName(%27head%27)[0].appendChild(_readability_print_css);})();
I named it: readability
Add a nickname: read
If you want to show a page in reader view tab in the address field and type "read", tab on the readability bookmark.
The page opens in the reader view.
Nice