@Pert

Hi, in the actual snapshot (Beta) of Vivaldi 7.1 is a new feature, reading list button.

It is not in the address bar but you can customize the menu to get it in the quick menu.

So it is one tab more than in Opera but .....

You can install the snapshot to test it, it is independent to your stable install of 7.0.

There is another way to enable a real reader view, not the simplified view of Chromium browsers.

Even on pages the regular reader view doesn't work in Vivaldi or Opera.

Create a bookmark with the URL:

javascript:(function(){readConvertLinksToFootnotes=false;readStyle='style-ebook';readSize='size-medium';readMargin='margin-narrow';_readability_script=document.createElement('script');_readability_script.type='text/javascript';_readability_script.src='https://ejucovy.github.io/readability/js/readability.js?x=%27+(Math.random());document.documentElement.appendChild(_readability_script);_readability_css=document.createElement(%27link%27);_readability_css.rel=%27stylesheet%27;_readability_css.href=%27https://ejucovy.github.io/readability/css/readability.css?1%27;_readability_css.type=%27text/css%27;_readability_css.media=%27all%27;document.documentElement.appendChild(_readability_css);_readability_print_css=document.createElement(%27link%27);_readability_print_css.rel=%27stylesheet%27;_readability_print_css.href=%27https://ejucovy.github.io/readability/css/readability-print.css%27;_readability_print_css.media=%27print%27;_readability_print_css.type=%27text/css%27;document.getElementsByTagName(%27head%27)[0].appendChild(_readability_print_css);})();

I named it: readability

Add a nickname: read

If you want to show a page in reader view tab in the address field and type "read", tab on the readability bookmark.

The page opens in the reader view.