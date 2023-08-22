Can't edit/delete workspaces - there is no context menu
I can't edit or delete workspaces. There is no context menu to edit or delete a workspaces like described in the Vivaldi manual.
For example:
https://help.vivaldi.com/desktop/tabs/workspaces/#Delete_a_Workspace
Does anyone have the same problem?
marialeal Vivaldi Team
@sdtbluethink Hi! Do you mean you open the workspaces menu by clicking on it, then right click on a given workspace and nothing comes up?
It works for me, Vivaldi 6.1.3035.302, macOS 12.5
mib2berlin Soprano
@sdtbluethink
Hi, not I am aware of, to my knowledge you are the first user report this.
It is maybe an extension cause this, you can try to disable all, restart Vivaldi and test this.
As workaround you can delete workspaces from the windows panel.
I do not use any extensions. On a second PC I have the error too. So it is a problem of the version for Windows.
Thanks. The workaround via the Windows panel worked.
mib2berlin Soprano
@sdtbluethink
Hm, I use Vivaldi on two Windows 11 systems and it work there too.
Do you get no context menu at all or is the Delete entry missing?
@mib2berlin
I have another fix. Earlier customizations of the menus (before Workspaces existed) are the problem. After I deleted the contextmenu.json in the user profile, a context menu was visible again.
@sdtbluethink Wow good find. And a bit disturbing, too.
Pathduck Soprano Moderator Supporters
@sdtbluethink Might've just worked going to Settings > Appearance > Menu Customization and doing a "Restore Default" on the Workspace List item?
But deleting the context menu file is the "nuclear option" I guess
@Pathduck Yes I think this reset should have worked, but how is a user going to guess that.
This sounds more complex.
If "before Workspaces existed" is true, I think the workspaces menus should have been created on an update, as they are new, so they cant have been user customized.
Its a good thing that Vivaldi does not reset user customized menus on an update.
So I assume more granularity is needed on what menu or menu items to update. I see that is not trivial.
But I am just guessing here, as I do not use workspaces yet, so no experience on that event.
@bariton @sdtbluethink @Pathduck @ It was experimental for a brief period. Maybe it was enabled at the time? This might explain this strange glitch.
-
I have the same problem.
What happens if you delete contextmenu.json?
@barbudo2005 It said it worked, but you'll also likely lose the custom menus, if any.
Keeping a copy of the file would be a nice idea, probably even raising a bug attaching to it.. Perhaps someone will manage to track for the offending entry in the file.
-
I'm scared. LOL.
Nothing wrong with the profile?
@barbudo2005 Likely nothing bad will happen. In user profile there is also a bak file - sadly they rarely helps. Also, the browser should re-create it a the next restart. No guarantee for the menu customization
-
@barbudo2005 Btw, try to reset the context menu via vivaldi setting before, restart and check
Said:
...try to reset the context menu via vivaldi setting before.
Unpleasant things happened when I did it that I managed to recover. Hence the concern.
@barbudo2005 With this setting? Should erase only the menus layout depicted in the json above and revert to the stock.
In such case, if there is a suspicion of menu file corruption, probably the manual way will help.
Btw, what happened resetting the menu?
Interesting thing... almost at the end of the json there is the version in which the file/function was probably created:
"version": "5.6.2867.32"
@barbudo2005 Ok, this is even more interesting... we are supposed to change the workspaces context menu too but....
the commands (which are ok) doesn't reflect the content (workspace context menu).
But it might be a bug on my old RC build but others have to check for this, maybe @Pathduck @WildEnte
Oh well... It seems neither I have the context menu on workspace in the main profile but is present on the mail profile.
But I won't risk to destroy the menus for this. It used to work, so I can't know since it was broken.
As proof: in the other profile the Workspace List show the correct Content:
@Hadden89
Said:
With this setting?
Yes:
Thank you very much for all, but I don't use Workspaces, so I prefer not to risk "weird" things happening with Vivaldi.
@Hadden89 Ok, I kinda found a risky solution which worked
- In a new profile, edit the menus and add something (this will create the contextmenu.json [2] )
- Open it with notepad++ and heads to the need section, workspacelist for this case:
- copy the code being careful to respect the formatting; a mistake here can corrupt the whole file
- heads back to other profile contextmenu.json (1) and paste the code. In my case workspacelist it wasn't present at all: