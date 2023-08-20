Actual preview Vivaldi.net on Express
-
based on the fact that there is no such topic on the forum, it means that I am the most observant of the whole community
Why are you given eyes ?
Now the situation is with the preview for vivaldi.net such as :
the preview is updated only when you visit the vivaldi.net. But it must update when every time you visit the express panel page.
What will it give for user ? He will see the status of the site and notifications before logging in, but not after.
-
the user enters the sitе, and at this moment the preview on the express panel is updated.
The logic of the developers is clear, but it's wrongly.
Because when user enter at the site, he changes its state.
In other words, I went to the forum, saw the notification, opened them, reset the counter, went out. And on the express panel I see a copy of the previous state of the forum with old notifications.
You can make an exception for forum.Vivaldi.net .
-
now I will make a preview to prevent multiple clarifying questions.
the Russians could for sure to rephrase "the theory of existentiality" :
— Are you see notifications ? No. But they exist ! ("DMB", 2000)
-
this is how the preview should look BEFORE entering the forum.
approximately, according to my calculations with the scale, the notification takes no more than 3х3 pixels. Suits for me.
-
This is what the situation looks like with existing notifications now (1-3).
4 -- as it should be, it's reasonable. And not to receive warnings after everything has already been read and answered.
This is your browser, your forum.
It is not difficult to create a simple check for each tile, when creating/editing it for the presence of https://forum.vivaldi.net
A post in the mobile section, pictures from the desktop -- but the principle is the same.