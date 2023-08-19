We will be updating the Forum on Wednesday, 18th of October between 12:30 and 14:30 (UTC) (see the time in your time zone). During this time you may experience some downtime. Thanks in advance for your patience. 🙂
Thanks Vivaldi - my browser since 2016 and still loving it!
Just want to congratulate you on this iOS version which I’ve been waiting for a long time. I have Vivaldi in ALL my devices now! Thanks for sharing this awesome browser to the world. Much appreciated. Keep up the good work.
I came here to say the same thing. I'm grateful for all of the work put into Vivaldi iOS. I have a personal phone and and work phone, one Android and another iOS. Boy is it useful to have sync across all the OSes I use, desktop and mobile. Thank you Vivaldi team!