Tired of your phone tracking you? Try a Google alternative (+ win a Volla Phone!)
-
Svenja Vivaldi Team
We believe in the importance of alternatives to Big Tech giants on the market. That’s why, we want to introduce you to like-minded companies. Plus, you have a chance to win a Volla Phone!
Click here to see the full blog post
-
stardepp Translator
Volla phones are made in Germany, my home country.
-
Made in Germany
-
DoctorG Ambassador
A nice German product, my home country.
@svenja I guess you do not about know this other german privacy phone NitroPhone.
-
Thot Translator
Manufactured in Germany!
-
Produziert in Deutschland
-
Svenja Vivaldi Team
@doctorg: Thank you for the recommendation!
We mentioned NitroPhone in this article
https://vivaldi.com/blog/technology/smartphones-5-alternatives-to-apple-google-and-samsung/
-
loudartist
It is nice that Germany is always leading in privacy realm. The phone is made in Germany.
-
DoctorG Ambassador
@copiis Not correct to participate the contest.
We’ve got an exciting contest lined up! Win one of two Volla Phones by answering the following question:
Where are Volla Phones manufactured?
Leave your answer in the comments to this article or on our post on Vivaldi Social and maybe win a Volla Phone 22 for yourself.
https://vivaldi.com/blog/tired-of-your-phone-tracking-you-try-a-google-alternative-win-a-volla-phone/#:~:text=Contest Alert%3A Your,22 for yourself.
-
Germany! Good presumption for precise work!
-
They are manufactured in Germany!
-
DoctorG Ambassador
@Svenja said in Tired of your phone tracking you? Try a Google alternative (+ win a Volla Phone!):
@doctorg: Thank you for the recommendation!
Nitro is for a next contest in near future!? Would be very nice. Only a wish …
-
They're made in Germany.
-
They're made in Germany
-
Made in Germany.
-
Made in Germany.
-
Volla Phones are made in Germany (or so I read).
-
Volla phones come from Germany.
A country known for producing some of the second best cars on the planet
-
Volla smartphones are made in Germany
-
Alemania/Germany