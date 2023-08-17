We will be updating the Forum on Wednesday, 18th of October between 12:30 and 14:30 (UTC) (see the time in your time zone). During this time you may experience some downtime. Thanks in advance for your patience. 🙂
MUO - The 7 Best Screenshot Add-ons for Vivaldi
Real idiot written article. Near the bottom, it say this:
"Vivaldi doesn't have any dedicated screenshotting capabilities,..."
To which I replied in the comments:
"Totally false!
Vivaldi has had built-in screenshot capabilities for years, if not the beginning. It will do either area or full page, and can save to the clipboard or to a file."
Originally I also questioned whether the author had even used the program, but it got deleted when I checked back later, so I just reposted the above.
Jon should sue for lying like that.
marialeal Vivaldi Team
@fred8615 unbelievable, thanks for leaving a comment!
Just FYI, they did post my original comment, and my second attempt too. I deleted the second one and left the first.
Nice one, I see sometimes users which are spreading misleading infos about Vivaldi in some Social networks, mostly the same with "All what isn't FOSS is crap" and my favorite "If you don't want Google influence, use Firefox" (There even working Google devs on Firefox in Mozilla). Google has more influence in Firefox than in EDGE.
But normaly in Informatic publications there are not so big fails, somtimes only outdated informations.
I happened to check today, and they did finally change it to acknowledge that Vivaldi has screenshot abilities. Now they're saying these extensions are an enhancement of it.