Add Vivaldi Password Manager in Andorid auto-fill Service
-
Vivaldi has a browser-only password manager that don't work outside vivaldi, or doesn't even prompt to save password for example when I log-in on any app. The reason is Vivaldi doesn't use android auto-fill, which most popular browsers and pasword managers use, like chrome, edge, firefox, bitwarden. Please add this. Instead of having lots of minor features, vivaldi needs this core android features more.
-
berkkrkc0990
This Feature would be great to have. I currently use Microsoft autofill with Vivaldi on my Android 13 phone. Vivaldi autofill could make my experience less finicky and much faster. It would be less demanding for my phone to get rid of the Microsoft Autofill app too since the hardware is a bit old.