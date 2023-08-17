@mib2berlin

With the second option no launch and I get:

[60490:60490:0817/213654.029346:ERROR:gl_factory.cc(120)] Requested GL implementation (gl=none,angle=none) not found in allowed implementations: [(gl=egl-angle,angle=default),(gl=egl-gles2,angle=none)]. [60490:60490:0817/213654.029892:ERROR:viz_main_impl.cc(186)] Exiting GPU process due to errors during initialization

GPU: NVIDIA GeForce RTX 4080

with the nevest driver installed which would be nvidia-driver-535

and x11

I have to say that I had Ubuntu 22.04 previously that I updated to 23.04 because my hardware was simply too new. After that I also had problems with vivaldi: Like google maps not functioning.

Furthermore I am so dependent on vivaldi (passwrds etc.) that I would rather downgrade again...