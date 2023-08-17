Ubuntu fresh install - Vivaldi does not start
Ubuntu 23.04, fresh, installed vivaldi via the deb package. Simply does not launch from icon. From the terminal I get:
libva error: vaGetDriverNameByIndex() failed with unknown libva error, driver_name = (null)
Chromium is installed from the snap and runs ok.
What do?
@Namal
Hi, does it start from the terminal?
if not add
--disable-gputo your start command.
Cheers, mib
--disable-gpu in terminal does not help, I get the same error.
mib2berlin
@Namal
Hm, another one is
--use-gl=desktop.
Do you use Wayland or the XServer?
I bet it is a GPU/driver/Vivaldi problem but I don´t use Ubuntu.
We have many Ubuntu user, may you to wait a bit one steps by.
Please add your GPU device.
Cheers, mi
With the second option no launch and I get:
[60490:60490:0817/213654.029346:ERROR:gl_factory.cc(120)] Requested GL implementation (gl=none,angle=none) not found in allowed implementations: [(gl=egl-angle,angle=default),(gl=egl-gles2,angle=none)]. [60490:60490:0817/213654.029892:ERROR:viz_main_impl.cc(186)] Exiting GPU process due to errors during initialization
GPU: NVIDIA GeForce RTX 4080
with the nevest driver installed which would be nvidia-driver-535
and x11
I have to say that I had Ubuntu 22.04 previously that I updated to 23.04 because my hardware was simply too new. After that I also had problems with vivaldi: Like google maps not functioning.
Furthermore I am so dependent on vivaldi (passwrds etc.) that I would rather downgrade again...
@Namal
It is may a bit strange but can you try
--disable-vivaldi?
This start Vivaldi without the Vivaldi UI, pure Chromium.
Nop, same unknown libva error
@Namal
I am sorry, I am out of ideas now.
We need a Ubuntu user.
Actually I read in the arch forum that it has something to do with the default snap installation of firefox. I purged firefox but I didn't restart. Now I restarted and in launches!
Thanks!! I am so relieved
and still, peeps persist with using the windoze of the penguin world . it never ceases to amaze me .
@ybjrepnfr
It seems some Arch user had the same problem, fortunately, or we never find this strange issue.
Cheers, mib
@ybjrepnfr

Yeah, I understand but if one start with Fedora as Windows user he/she will fail miserably.
I myself have already recommended Kubuntu as a start.
</off topic>

Cheers, mib
-
@ybjrepnfr
Yeah, I understand but if one start with Fedora as Windows user he/she will fail miserably.
I myself have already recommended Kubuntu as a start.
</off topic>
Cheers, mib
@mib2berlin said in Ubuntu fresh install - Vivaldi does not start:
he/she will fail miserably
maybe, maybe not; generalisations are dangerous. imo the more relevant consideration is if the windozer is open- or closed-minded. if the former, then they will be willing to be self-motivated to research, read, learn, practice practice practice [eg, in VMs]. otoh if the latter, & if unable to change away from that bad attitude, then they'll prolly have a frustrating linux experience, & also be a total pita to others to whom they complain. finally [given my extreme prejudice against buntu continues undimmed], if they persist with buntu even after gaining a little more linux experience, rather than changing to an actually good distro [ ], they're going to be cursed with ongoing problems indefinitely into the future, such is the "delight" of a distro with obsolete library pkg versions etc.
Canonical's own and forced "technology" creating problems to other programs (conspiracy theory: who knows if it is related to some kind of "agreement" between the 2 parties). Suddenly some other company that has used this tactic for decades came to mind.
-
@Namal said in Ubuntu fresh install - Vivaldi does not start:
Actually I read in the arch forum that it has something to do with the default snap installation of firefox
Can you post the link of what you read so that we all become wiser? I'm saying that because
no onein his/her right mind would use firefox from a snap on Arch and no such thing as snap firefox being installed by default exists on Arch.
-
@npro Well, I just googled the error and there is a post in arch forum mentioning the package being used by firefox etc...
but the actual idea to RESTART (I had it already purged) gave me this post in ask ubuntu
So I guess, I don't know, but snap is not really to blame here, could be any virtual environment?
-
@Namal said in Ubuntu fresh install - Vivaldi does not start:
So I guess, I don't know, but snap is not really to blame here, could be any virtual environment?
I couldn't find anything related to snap or how uninstalling (snap) Firefox would be the solution and/or a restart in both links so I'd say that is another strange issue with Ubuntu, probably related to your video acceleration library that is installed by default in your system
-
@npro said in Ubuntu fresh install - Vivaldi does not start:
another strange issue with Ubuntu