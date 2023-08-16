Can you add the Menu to the toolbar on Vivaldi for macOS?
MindfulWolfPack
Hi,
On Windows the Vivaldi top-left icon opens the menu.
On macOS version of Vivaldi I wasn't able to find a quick method to open the menu (other than use the macOS menu itself).
Is there some way to add a Menu icon to the toolbar for quick access like on Windows?
Thank you!
Windows:
Mac:
OakdaleFTL
What you're calling the macOS menu is the Vivaldi menu! On a Mac, the current application's menu is always at the top of your screen...
Is adding the menu button as the development team has done for Windows and Linux something on the radar a year later for Vivaldi for macOS...? It is basic functionality that virtually all web browsers have implemented, including Chromium itself in which Vivaldi's engine is coded from...