Audio output on wrong device
archer1609
Hi, I am using Vivaldi on a Manjaro Linux laptop. After a recent update, the browser can only output audio from the built-in speaker but not other device like my bluetooth headset. But other software work well. Does anyone experience this either?
edwardp Ambassador
@archer1609 I would check with Manjaro. It sounds like your installation may be missing some Bluetooth-related packages.
archer1609
@edwardp The issue disappeared, maybe after some updates. The actual cause is unknown to me.
edwardp Ambassador
@archer1609 Glad to hear it's resolved.
DoctorG Ambassador
@archer1609 Fine, you can be happy now