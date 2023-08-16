We will be updating the Forum on Wednesday, 18th of October between 12:30 and 14:30 (UTC) (see the time in your time zone). During this time you may experience some downtime. Thanks in advance for your patience. 🙂
Forum update!
Today we updated Vivaldi Forum to NodeBB’s latest version 3.2. With this update we had to rewrite our theme, so you’ll notice some changes in the forum’s appearance.
We hope you like it.
If you notice anything buggy, please let us know.
barbudo2005
We hope you like it.
No. I don't like it.
Spoiled my style very strongly. What happened?
DoctorG Ambassador
@jane-n Hmmm. NodeBB theme needs fixes.
Some bugs violate web standards for accessibility:
- Contrast ratio to low for links; lightblue on white is 4.3:1
- Many buttons not reacheable by keyboard navigation
@barbudo2005 said in Forum update!:
What happened?
NodeBB updated their code a lot to keep up with the latest standards. For example, they updated from Bootstrap 3 to Bootstrap 5 and switched from Less to SCSS.
We had to make our theme work with the new code.
- Many buttons not reacheable by keyboard navigation
Just with Spatial Navigation or with regular Tab key as well?
Pesala Ambassador
@jane-n All looking good here so far.
The topic links might be useful for those of us who post frequently.
DoctorG Ambassador
- I Post reply window: Tab key does not reach "Discard" and "Hide v" button.
- list in "All Categories" not reachable by keys.
- List in "Mark as Read" list not reachable by keys.
-
I’m not sure if this was intentional, but I’m not a fan of how the thread navigator bar now displays the page index instead of the post index
I think having it show the post index was more useful. And the progress bar itself just being a slightly darker is harder to distinguish than before (it would switch from a grey to blue as you went to newer posts in a thread).
It's OK I guess
I'll need to redo my Vivaldi Forum Tweaks user script, but that's to be expected, we can't expect personal customizations to survive an upgrade without fixes.
A couple of things:
- It would be nice if we could have the floating navbar back on top, it was very useful. Now we have to scroll to the top to select a different menu.
- Way too much wasted vertical space, a big problem on smaller displays. This was a problem in the old theme as well, and much of the reason I had to use a custom script.
- A touch of colour on buttons and other elements won't hurt, especially on the dark theme. It's all too dark and drab...
DoctorG Ambassador
@jane-n Why is a dark forum theme missing?
-
@Pathduck said in Forum update!:
It would be nice if we could have the floating navbar back on top, it was very useful. Now we have to scroll to the top to select a different menu.
This. The floating navbar has been gone from the mobile layout for a while and it pains me to see it gone from the desktop layout as well now.
-
Stable as usual!
Expanded Search Box
#search-form #search-fields.hidden { max-width:unset !important; }
The link contrast issue is fixed.
We've looked into keyboard navigation and current theory is that it's a browser issue, not forum issue. We'll see what can be done. Thanks for the bug reports you made.
It depends on your pagination setting.
If you have infinite scroll enabled, it shows post index, if you have pagination enabled, then it shows page index.
@shifte said in Forum update!:
#search-form#search-fields.hidden { max-width:unset !important; }
That should be:
#search-form #search-fields.hidden {max-width: unset; width: 350px;}
It can't be both ids at the same time
I prefer also a wider field.
I hope they revert this hidden search field though.
@jane-n thanks, I've given infinite scroll a try and I have to say that it is not very ideal now that there's no floating navbar
I still think that having the post index displayed with pagination enabled (like before) would be more useful.
-
DoctorG Ambassador
@jane-n I see i can witch by settings. But that is not what i want, i want detection by browser.
Sadly the forum CSS is missing the code for @media color scheme dark.
This:
@media (prefers-color-scheme: dark)
OK, thanks.
btw.
Space is deleted.
bug?