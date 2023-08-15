Please help..I can't find any information of the forum that discusses the issue I am experiencing. The issue occurs in stable Vivaldi as well as Vivaldi snapshot. My mac is running macOS 14.0 Sonoma beta (23A5312d).

Issue : most of the Vivaldi application menu bar items are non-functional when selected via mouse. The keyboard commands for the same function does work.

Vivaldi Menu - preferences does not work

File - All items don't work except for SHARE

Bookmarks - bookmarks does not work

Tools - all are not functional