Vivaldi menu bar items not working
gmetsopolos
Please help..I can't find any information of the forum that discusses the issue I am experiencing. The issue occurs in stable Vivaldi as well as Vivaldi snapshot. My mac is running macOS 14.0 Sonoma beta (23A5312d).
Issue : most of the Vivaldi application menu bar items are non-functional when selected via mouse. The keyboard commands for the same function does work.
Vivaldi Menu - preferences does not work
File - All items don't work except for SHARE
Bookmarks - bookmarks does not work
Tools - all are not functional
@gmetsopolos Ah! The joys of using beta software... Other than suggesting Apple's own forums, the only thing I'd recommend may not be to your liking: Downgrade from macOS Sonoma Beta!
macOS 14 beta 5, something in the beta OS might be broken. Next beta in the next few weeks
Try native vs non native window
@Chas4 said in Vivaldi menu bar items not working:
Try native vs non native window
That should have no effect on the Mac-style menu; it only affects the Title bar and Address bar...
(IIRC, there was a Stable release existing briefly -some years back- that had this problem. But I've not seen it since.)
tsuliwaensis
I wonder what is causing this issue since Chrome still works
@OakdaleFTL It could as are the items in the Vivaldi menu button or the menu bar
@OakdaleFTL Not sure when it was changed but there did used to be a Vivaldi menu button on macOS. Have been using the native window setting for years (so had not looked).
Well, I've only been using Vivaldi since version 3.7... And I too have always used the native window. And tabs at the bottom...
Until @kutay's mod for removing the "traffic light" Title bar was posted! I use it on one of my profiles, because it's cool!
Ive been having this same issue on Sonoma betas myself. None of the menu bar items work but the keyboard shortcuts work just fine.
@AlienSix No mention of this on Apple forums?
pirategoddess Ambassador
I'm having the same issue running MacOS 14.0 Beta (23A5328b).
Same here Macos 14.0 Beta (23A5337a)
@AlienSix said in Vivaldi menu bar items not working:
@AlienSix No mention of this on Apple forums?
No I haven't brought it up on Apple forums. This the only browser that is having this issue on the Sonoma Beta. No other browser has this issue. Sure its not something that Vivaldi can look into?
@AlienSix Nope, I'm not sure... Since it happens to you you should file a bug report.
I've been experiencing the same issue for weeks. Only the keyboard shortcuts work. I reported it as a bug a while back but haven't seen any updates. I'm on Sonoma beta, too.
@acoimbre said in Vivaldi menu bar items not working:
I've been experiencing the same issue for weeks. Only the keyboard shortcuts work. I reported it as a bug a while back but haven't seen any updates. I'm on Sonoma beta, too.
Yeah its super annoying and apparently the only browser having this issue.
@AlienSix I guess that misery loves company. As much as I love Vivaldi, and I do, I must reject it as my primary browser. I just cannot deal with this particular bug of GUI menus not working for this long. And no one from Vivaldi has bothered to address this. Is this a preview of how Vivaldi will handle customer concerns? I accept the risks of trying beta software but Vivaldi's silence is simply unacceptable.
If or when Vivaldi is serious about addressing this type of issue for the Mac OS users, I might return. Until then, good luck! This is the kind of thing that sinks start-ups.
I am back to Brave and Vivaldi can simply try to get disenchanted Mac users like me back.
Sad!
This problem does exist, and it is also the case in historical versions. Other browsers do not have this problem.
As much as I "feel your pain," folks, Sonoma is still in beta — and you expect the Vivaldi team to devote resources to this problem? That's unreasonable!
As is giving Apple and your fellow Sonoma testers a pass... (As if it isn't a problem for the macOS!)
Did anyone look at the changes to the code for Sonoma? No, of course not! Nobody here has even asked... Note: No other version has this problem.
BTW: The only other time I heard of this particular problem was with a version mistakenly released; it was pulled from the site and fixed in a couple of days... I doubt this is something similar.