Duplicate entries in RSS feed
I finally made the switch over to Vivaldi Mail from Opera Mail 12 last year, and moved my set of RSS feeds over. One problem I am seeing, however, is that I get a lot of duplicate entries, a problem I didn't see before. Here is an example from The Register, where it is showing the same entry four times:
Any ideas on what I can do to avoid this?
mib2soprano
@nafmo
Hi, there are some reports in the bug tracker but they are all closed as "Cant reproduce".
Please add your Vivaldi and OS version.
When does this happen, restart Vivaldi, the OS?
I guess you meant https://www.theregister.com feed.
If you can reproduce it in a clean profile you can report it again, I can test this for a while with Vivaldi 6.1.3035.302.
Create a new profile, close all tabs, don´t change or install anything, add a few feeds > Test.
https://help.vivaldi.com/desktop/tools/user-profiles/
Cheers, mib
@nafmo the
VivaldiRSS reader does violate expected behavior by not replacing/grouping
<item>s with the same
<guid>.
It's not really required by the spec what to with these items, just a note regarding identical GUIDs in the comments section.
According to @LonM the developers are aware, but if a solution is worked on is unknown.
Somebody of the people with access to the bug tracker may add more info to the relevant bugs or add a new one.
Because this behavior is definitely observable, reproducable and unexpected.
This feature is the only way to update/correct
itemcontent via RSS and used regularly by properly maintained feeds.
mib2soprano
@becm
Hi, how long have a feed running to get duplicates, I have add a handful of feeds to Vivaldi but don´t get duplicates after a few hours.
The lates report is marked as fixed:
VB-97748 Resolved: 02/Jun/23
[Feeds] Deduplicate mails; use item authors then feed authors
Cheers, mib
@mib2soprano last time I had this issue was 2023-06-22 (EML file timestamps) on
Vivaldistable, but the feeds I subscribe to rarely use this feature (corrections only).
As seen above, The Register may do more regular updates (for debatable reasons) on its feed (3 in 20 minutes).
The comment regarding the fix (as quoted by you, maybe referring to some kind of checksum creation for content compare?) seems not to mention anything regarding that same-GUID items should/will be in some kind of relation to each other.
@becm
Hm, all other reports I found was marked as "Cant reproduce", so maybe the is no actual report about this GUID issue?
Cheers, mib
@mib2berlin my latest information by @LonM regarding this issue is the Devs know and (currently) want it this way.
Otherwise I'd already have reported this as an issue, the cause (for me) is definitely the missing replace/relate based on same item GUID.
So you're still in Berlin?
@becm
Thanks, yes I am.
I have to log in to all Vivaldi services after reboot or update of Vivaldi.
Sometimes I take the wrong login name.
Cheers, mib
@mib2soprano said in Duplicate entries in RSS feed:
@nafmo
Hi, there are some reports in the bug tracker but they are all closed as "Cant reproduce".
Really? I am very surprised; it's something I and several others often comment on - and (over several YEARS now) I've given example feeds where it always happens - so it really is quite easy to reproduce!
Please add your Vivaldi and OS version.
When does this happen, restart Vivaldi, the OS?
I guess you meant https://www.theregister.com feed.
If you can reproduce it in a clean profile you can report it again, I can test this for a while with Vivaldi 6.1.3035.302.
Create a new profile, close all tabs, don´t change or install anything, add a few feeds > Test.
I'm pretty sure I've seen the same behaviour for those newsfeeds after setting up Vivaldi on different devices, so it's not corruption of the user profile. In fact, that's why I only use them on one laptop... so I can contain all the mess on one machine.
@becm said in Duplicate entries in RSS feed:
As seen above, The Register may do more regular updates (for debatable reasons) on its feed (3 in 20 minutes).
I see it on e.g. the BBC and Guardian news sites where they will change the headline slightly as in the Register example. But articles are also frequently republished without the title changing.
On the other hand, I also see feeds from e.g. Pitpass.com where every few days the previous week's articles will just reappear en masse.
I am still seeing this routinely from Ars Technica, many YouTube feeds.
I'm getting duplicates too, in several different feeds. But it doesn't do it everyday, so I assumed it was the feeds.
Ive got the same for gameindustry.biz, every entry from feed is duplicated
I can also confirm that there are duplicate entries, using the account feeds provided by Mastodon. Tried it with an account, got a popup message that (correctly) said there were 14 new items in that feed, opened it, and saw 28 items because each one was shown twice. It's also not the feed itself that is at fault - I manually verified the XML, each item only exists once and the XML is properly structured.
daniel Vivaldi Team
This issue should be fixed in the latest snapshot release (issue VB-100170).
@daniel out of curiosity, was it solved by simply hiding outdated entries in the UI or will the backing
emlfiles be replaced (loosing the history of items)?
I will be on the lookout for the improved behavior but my feed providers are usually not the ones where this happens often.
-
I'm not sure, if it's fixed
@derDay if the solution taken is the 2nd approach (replacing data with incoming) or a change during storage, I'd guess old duplicates will likely not be covered by the change.
For old entries, only a GUID-based deduplication on the (reading/rendering) UI side would work.
@becm
the second feed item for 5.0.9 came together with the 5.0.10 feed item, so it's not an old entry
I updated my vivaldi snapshot at friday