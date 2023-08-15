@nafmo the Vivaldi RSS reader does violate expected behavior by not replacing/grouping <item> s with the same <guid> .

It's not really required by the spec what to with these items, just a note regarding identical GUIDs in the comments section.

According to @LonM the developers are aware, but if a solution is worked on is unknown.

Somebody of the people with access to the bug tracker may add more info to the relevant bugs or add a new one.

Because this behavior is definitely observable, reproducable and unexpected.